As a senior cadet officer, Mackenzie Cuellar said she starts her day two hours before a game.
Cuellar mentors junior cadets who are exercising their leadership with younger cadets.
“Some of us have the head pieces to hear what’s going on,” Cuellar said. “We mostly help out wherever (the stadium staff) wants us.”
Cuellar said ROTC does multiple jobs on game days; members provide extra security and help with water stations for games on hot days.
The Stephen F. Austin home game was special, Cuellar said. On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, several cadets placed 13 folded flags on easels, honoring the 13 soldiers who had recently died in Afghanistan.
“It was kind of surreal," Cuellar said. "They got a lot of, 'Thank you for your service.' That was nice.”
Cuellar said she became interested in the army because of her father and her career.
“I chose to join ROTC because the military has had a big impact on my life with my dad being active duty, and I can't see myself not being affiliated with it,” she said. “I also joined for the unique opportunities within the medical field to further my nursing career.”
