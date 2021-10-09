As a member of Texas Tech’s Pom Squad, Julissa Garcia, a second-year journalism student from Odessa, said her game days start earlier than Saturday.
Garcia said in the week leading up to game day, she will get her nails done and get a spray tan to be prepared to cheer on the Red Raiders.
“Typically for an evening game, my day starts at, like, 9 a.m.,” Garcia said. “I wake up, I eat breakfast, kinda get mentally prepared for game day and then I practice a little bit beforehand on my own.”
Entertaining the crowd, promoting Tech spirit and performing three to four times in a night can take a toll on hair and makeup.
"Getting ready around 11 to do my hair and makeup, and it kind of takes me a while because I want to make sure it stays through the whole game,” Garcia said.
After she looks the part for the game, she will head to campus to meet with the other Pom Squad members.
“I normally get to the creative movement studio around 3 p.m., and then we get to eat and practice and go over stuff for game day, and then we walk to Raider Alley at 4:20 p.m.,” she said.
Pom Squad performs at Raider Alley during pregame performances as well a timeout dance routine during the second quarters of football games, Garcia said. When the Pom Squad arrives at the Jones AT&T Stadium, she said they will walk down the tunnel and link arms with each other.
“To just remind us that, like, we’re all in this together and, like, we can do this and it’s gonna be a really fun experience,” she said.
