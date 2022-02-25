The Thomas J. Harris Institute for Hispanic and International Communication at The College of Media and Communications at Texas Tech is hosting “The Hispanic and Latin American Video Gaming Experience: Imagery, Industry and Audience”, this Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26. Keynote speakers for this event include Dr. Phillip Penix-Tadsen, from the University of Delaware and Anna Huerta of EA/MAXIS gaming studios, on Friday, Feb.25. Along with Dr. Jose Zagal, University of Utah and Dr. Adrienne Shaw, Temple University on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Unfortunately, due to inclement weather conditions, Dr. Penix-Tadsen, Dr. Zagal and Dr. Shaw were unable to attend the symposium in-person. However, they were able to attend the event via Zoom, while Anna Huerta was able to present her address in person along with a question and answer session for attendees both in-person and via Zoom.
“I wanted to talk about what I’ve kind of struggled with [...] The best way to kind of get through it is to talk about it. And so I’m here to share my story, ” Huerta said.
Anna Huerta, born in Los Angeles, California, has been in the gaming industry for 12 years, has been involved with projects such as Jumpstart, Disney’s Pixie Hollow, Zynga, Vegas Bingo, and many more, now works as the Senior Creative Director on Sims 4.
In her keynote speech, Huerta highlighted the many adversities she has faced in the workplace, specifically, the gaming industry. Huerta touched on many challenging topics in her presentation, relating to depression, suicide, family mental abuse and addiction. Huerta discussed how the trauma she suffered as a child shaped her relationships and attitude in the workplace
“I grew up in a very traditional household with traditional values, which don’t always work well within the workplace,” says Huerta.
Huerta shared how family pressures affected her outlook on life and ultimately, the negative effects it played in her career, and the challenges she had to learn to overcome.
Huerta’s key points were discussing family drug and alcohol abuse, opinions of others and distinguishing between healthy arguments versus dysfunctional arguments.
“At the end of the day, it does not matter what they or anyone else thinks. Your success and failures are your own… Your success is for you,” Huera said.
The biggest lesson for Huerta to learn was to work for her own happiness and success, and how to not be influenced by the pressures she was receiving from friends and family, which almost cost Huerta her life at a young age, she said.
Huerta said she had to learn how to manage her responses in debates instead of leaving the room or getting angry, a defense mechanism she learned from her father, who spent years working ninety-hour weeks and sacrificing “his body and his self-care”, says Huerta.
“I wasn’t having a healthy conversation to move forward with what the issue was. Which meant I also wasn’t listening to the other side.” Huerta said.
Arguing in the workplace was a huge obstacle for Huerta to overcome and she said she has found that therapy has helped tremendously to work through the years of emotional trauma that has caused her to put a sort of wall up, that was hindering her from progressing in her field.
Huerta said she also received coaching and mentorships, strengthened the healthy relationships in her life, while cutting out the toxic people, engaged in healthy debates, practiced identifying hateful speech, and learned how to reorient conversations, to command the respect in her workplace. Huerta’s address was inspiring as it allowed students to see how they will be able to overcome trauma and adversity in the workplace and ways they can “own the room."
Nick Bowman, an associate professor of Journalism and Creative Media Industries, was among the many that helped organize the symposium.
“It's really hard to find people today that don't play video games, and we're starting to take it more seriously as academics, and more importantly, moving beyond just addiction and aggression; that games are just a part of life," Bowman said. "We're also a Hispanic serving institution, and we're trying to do a lot more to recognize that. This was an opportunity to connect those two things, the purpose of the symposium was sort of to merge that gap.”
Bowman, along with Kent Wilkinson, Director of the Thomas J. Harris Institute for Hispanic and International Communication helped organize the event and were in attendance at Huerta’s presentation.
The symposium will have keynote speakers, who will discuss their different experiences and the lessons they have learned from being in the gaming industry. Along with the keynote speakers, there will be 5 panels that discuss the different aspects of the gaming industry and games as texts, art and play. The event will continue until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb .26.
