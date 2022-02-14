Around the world, the day Feb. 14 is celebrated as a day of love. This dates back to many years ago, for a number of reasons. From birds mating to letters from husbands to wives, the Valentine's Day traditions have developed and changed.
Where Valentine’s Day originated is often questioned, but John Howe, a history professor, said the origin is medieval.
“Association of this particular day we're seeing Valentine's Day and with lovers, which you can see in Chaucer at the end of the Middle Ages, it's hard to push that back much earlier,” Howe said. “The thing is the day is for particular St. Roman martyrs, probably in the Diocese of Rome, where the pope resides. There is the Roman Martyrology, which is a list of saints to be commemorated on particular days and early on in Roman Martyrology.”
Holy folk were commemorated on Feb. 14, but this has nothing to do with chocolates or roses, Howe said.
“The way in which the day is associated with lovers involves probably two rather different things. There was a belief that's clear in Chaucer at the end of the Middle Ages, that this is the time when birds choose their mates,” Howe said. “Birds that nest in the spring, do sometime before that, get together and claim territory and find a mate. And according to Chaucer, and some others, Valentine's Day was particularly the time when lovebirds got together. So that's what gets the love and I think Valentine's Day is associated with that.”
Howe said another associated with Valentine’ Day is the Feast of Lupercalia on Feb. 15.
The Feast of Lupercalia took place in ancient Rome, where people met once a year to sacrifice a goat.
“There were young men who were anointed with blood and with milk,” Howe said. “And then at the end of this ritual, the young men streak through roam all around that Capitoline Hill, with pieces of goats again and whip any woman who may happen to make out or with a goat skin and that was supposed to ensure fertility.”
In the year 1500, husbands were sending letters to their wives on Valentine’s Day to express their love, Howe said.
“I guess people have been doing that, to some extent ever since. But the different customs, it's in a lot of different countries,” Howe said. “It's not just an English speaking country, but throughout a lot of Western Europe. People commemorate this as a day that somehow is associated with romance.”
Most students do not have any idea how Valentine’s Day developed as a holiday, but they do know the purpose.
“I have always thought it was just a story about cupid,” Noah Garcia, a first-year mechanical engineering student from Forney, said. “It has turned into a gift giving holiday and a reason for people to spend time with their loved ones.”
Madeline Leeah, a first-year anthropology student from Amarillo, said she knows about the history of Valentine’s Day because of her major.
“From what I know and learned, it actually began with ancient Rome. One or possibly two men were martyred in the 3rd century AD on February 14th, in different years, and they were both named Valentine,” Leeah said. “The actual holiday was coined by the catholic church to discourage pagan gatherings! everything became a bit messy but it has always been a day of feasts and revelry.”
Valentine’s Day has evolved over the years, stemming from a pagen tradition to something Christian, and now it is a pretty secular holiday.
“I think the way it evolved the most was due to capitalism. Hallmark began manufacturing valentines in 1913, during the industrial revolution,” Leeah said. “It’s become less of a sacred gathering or celebration of love and more of an excuse to buy things, and while gifts are a wonderful expression of love, there’s a strong connotation of materialism and capitalist mentality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.