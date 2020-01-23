With the spring semester in full swing, students may be wondering how to acquire a summer internship that is either required or optional.
Lexie Lee, lead counselor at the Texas Tech University Career Center Sooner, said it is always better to apply as soon as possible for an internship.
“The process of applying for an internship is somewhat similar to trying to apply for an full-time role,” she said. “You want to make sure all your job service documents are the best they can be.”
A good starting point is thinking of what one wants to do or does not want to do. This helps figure out what route to take and then to start job hunting, Lee said.
Carol Trigg, associate director, employer relations at the University Career Center said there are job postings on the Hire Red Raiders system and Career Shift which are accessible through the Career Center website.
“We do the best that we can to connect students to people within the Lubbock community for their internships,” Trigg said. “Internships are good because they help fill out resumes and it gets them hands-on experience.”
Trigg said there is no such thing as starting an internship too early.
“I say the earlier they get started, the better, they literally can come to the career center as a first year or the first semester they start Texas Tech. They can actually come in and start having resume building and mock interviews. All of those things are available as soon as they are Texas Tech student,” she said.
Toni Krebbs, associate director, employer relations at the University Career Center said the Career Center helps build resources that ease the process of applying for an internship.
“We prepare students so that they are able to fill out the application, to submit a resume,” Krebbs said, “and be ready for an interview whether it is going to be a face-to-face interview or a Skype or a phone interview; we do practice interviewing.”
All of the resources provided may allow a student to feel confident when it is time to apply and continue to make steps towards securing the internship, she said.
Another document to keep in mind when looking for an internship is a cover letter. The cover letter is short and relevant, Trigg said, it is matching experience with the job description.
Krebbs said there are ways to make a cover letter relevant to the potential employer.
“For example, if within the job description they’re really talking about someone who has experience in analyzing data and they may go on and on, well that’s a red flag for you to maybe mention that specifically in your cover letter. In your resume there is no personal pronouns like ‘I am,’ ‘me,’ but you get a little less formal in your cover letter and you’re able to talk about ‘I,’ and ‘my team,’” Krebbs said.
There are multiple events this spring semester the Career Center hosts completely free for students, Krebbs said. There is an etiquette dinner, Mocktail Party, Resume Critique Day, All Majors Job Fair, Suit-Up event and more.
“The Mocktail Party helps you network with local business people,” Krebbs said. “You will learn how to how to hold a drink in one hand and shake hands with the other and also our career fairs are huge.”
Here are upcoming events for students who wish to add to their resumes and gain experience:
— Resume Critique day Jan. 29
— Summer Camp Job Fair Feb. 20
— Suit Up Event March 8 r
— Mocktail Party March 31
— All Majors Job fair April 1
— Etiquette Dinner April 16
