On Tuesday, Feb. 1, Texas Tech Basketball will be facing off against the University of Texas. This is the Red Raiders’ first game against former coach Chris Beard since his departure last April, making it one of the most anticipated games this season.
Robert Giovannetti serves as Texas Tech’s Senior Associate Athletics Director of External Operations. Giovannetti said that the United Supermarkets Arena will be implementing extra security protocols to keep the game fun and safe for everyone.
“Anytime we have an expected sellout, like we have on Tuesday, we’ll add more police staff, we’ll add more event staffing,” Giovannetti said. “We just want to make sure that we have enough personnel in place to guarantee the safety of our fans.”
Considering the game against Texas is a sellout event, some have voiced worries over COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.
Giovannetti said that while the United Supermarkets Arena is not requiring face masks, he advises all fans thinking of attending the game to keep the safety of the community in mind.
“People just need to use their judgment,” Giovannetti said. “We’re not enforcing any kind of mask mandate, we’re just asking people to be good community members. Yes, I know you don’t want to miss a big game like that. But if you know you’re feeling sick or if you feel like you have something, we ask you to not come to the game.”
Ahead of Tuesday’s game, concerns have been expressed about the stadium atmosphere regarding Beard’s comeback.
Giovannetti said that the United Supermarkets Arena and the Athletics Department want to make sure that any animosity from the fans toward Texas doesn’t interfere with the game.
“Don’t put yourself in a position where you’re going to be asked to leave the arena,” Giovannetti said. “We certainly understand the excitement in the game, the storyline about Coach Beard and his time at Texas Tech, and we’ll address that appropriately. I have the utmost confidence that Texas Tech fans are going to conduct themselves in a manner that we can all be proud of.”
Even without Chris Beard being the current head coach of Texas, conference games usually bring a lot of hostility.
Giovannetti said that while he wants fans to bring great energy to the game, he does not want anyone to do something that could hurt the team.
“Don’t hurt our team, and the ways you can hurt our team are doing things that could potentially result in a technical foul. You don’t want to put yourself in a position as a fan to have an impact on the final score, other than the noise you make and the atmosphere you can bring,” Giovannetti said. “We want to encourage the rowdiness and the excitement that comes along with any big game, but we also want people to use their heads and focus all their energy on making noise.”
Along with keeping the fans safe, the United Supermarkets Arena wants to ensure the fans have a great time and encourage the Red Raiders.
Giovannetti said that the fans have helped create a great atmosphere during Texas Tech’s games, and he wants that energy to continue on Tuesday.
“We’re gonna open the doors early, and we want the fans to set the tone early on when the guys get out there,” Giovannetti said. “I think because of our students, we have the best home court advantage in the country, and I want to keep building on that. These are great days in Texas Tech Basketball. The Texas Tech program is one of the best in the country. So come out and enjoy that, and be there early.”
Giovannetti said that this will create a great atmosphere for the Red Raiders to play in.
Giovannetti also said that he wants to create an environment that no opposing team wants to come back to.
“I want it to be so loud and hostile that they never want to play here again,” Giovannetti said. “You never want a team to want to play here. I want it to be a hostile environment that makes it uncomfortable to play, but I also want to make sure that everyone who steps on the floor or comes to the game feels safe.”
Along with the game, fans can also expect to see some special guest acts on Tuesday night.
Giovannetti said that former wrestler Ric Flair will be providing commentary throughout the game, along with former America’s Got Talent group the Russian Bar Trio.
“We’re gonna have the Russian Bar Trio perform at halftime, and if you’ve ever seen them perform, they’re a great act,” Giovannetti said. “We think it’s going to provide a little something for everyone. Ric Flair is also gonna get up sometime during the first half to get the crowd riled up, and we’re excited for him to be there.”
Before the game, fans need to prepare to enter the U.S.A. in a few different ways.
Giovannetti said that he would like to remind fans of the arena’s clear bag and I.D. policies.
“Always remember that we’re a clear bag facility,’ Giovannetti said. “Bring your I.D., you have to have your I.D. to get into the game. The worst thing possible to happen is for somebody to wait in line for hours and hours, and they get to the game and they don’t have their I.D. and they can’t get in.”
Students who have attended enough home games throughout the season will have “priority points,” and they were able to reserve their seat at the game on Thursday, Jan. 27. All other students claimed their ticket on Friday, Jan. 28, with tickets selling out in less than 20 minutes.
Giovannetti also said that as long as students reserved their tickets, they wouldn't need to camp out to get into the game.
“We had the Kentucky game here a few years ago, and a lot of students felt like if they didn’t camp, they couldn’t get into the game,” Giovannetti said. “If you get an email from us saying you’ve registered for the game, you’re going to get into the game. You don’t have to camp to get in there. The campers would just be there to get further up in line.”
Giovannetti said that as long as a student has registered for the game and received email confirmation, they should be granted entrance when they scan their I.D. at the arena on Tuesday.
However, if a student or fan is unable to get a ticket to see the game live, Giovannetti said that there are a number of other opportunities to watch the event.
“There’s gonna be a lot of watch parties,” Giovannetti said. “I know the Alumni Association is going to have one at the Frazier (Alumni Pavilion) across the street from Jones Stadium. We’ll also put out our official watch party locations on our social media accounts.”
Along with the watch parties organized by the Athletic Department, fans can also watch the game at a number of Lubbock bars or from the comfort of their own home.
After the Texas game on Tuesday, the Athletic Department and the U.S.A. are also preparing for a number of other big home games.
“We have a big non-conference game on Saturday before the Texas game against Mississippi State,” Giovannetti said. “We’re playing for a conference championship game, right? We’re right in the middle of the conference championship race.”
Following the game against Texas, fans will be able to see the Red Raiders face off against conference rivals Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma University and more in the United Supermarkets Arena.
Finally, Giovanetti wants fans to remember that no one wants to beat Texas more than the players themselves.
“Stay to the end and support our guys,” Giovanetti said. “No one wants to win more than those guys who put the uniforms on. Yes, we all want to win. It’s all important to all of us that we are successful. But those guys who put those uniforms on really want to win.”
