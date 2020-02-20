Texas Tech Intramural Sports and Special Olympics will host a Unified Basketball League with the season starting Feb. 25 at the Robert H. Ewalt Student Recreation Center.
The coordinator for intramural sports is coordinating Tech’s second Unified Basketball season.
“Last spring was the first semester doing Unified sports,” Kemp said. “We had four teams total with about 40 participants.”
Kemp said this year, Unified wants to grow and possibly increase the number of teams.
“Students and Special Olympic athletes make up the teams,” Kemp said.
A graduate student from Albany, Texas, majoring in mass communication - sports, reached out to the South Plains chapter of Special Olympics her senior year of undergrad to begin a Unified Basketball League with Tech Intramural Sports.
Curry Wilson said she has always been interested in sports and was wanting to volunteer for Special Olympics; she began her search and then discovered Unified sports.
"I read what it was all about," Wilson said, "about Unified sports and how having that sense of community on campus, and I was like, ‘Wow, this is pretty neat.’"
Wilson said she got into a deep search on Unified and discovered what college campuses had Unified.
"I saw that UCLA had one, UT, A&M, Duke and all these big powerhouse names had Unified, then I saw that Midwestern state in Wichita Falls had one," Wilson said. "And I thought, ‘Well, if Midwestern State in Wichita Falls has program then surely Tech has one,’ and we didn't."
Wilson said she reached out, fall 2018, and the first basketball season began in spring 2019.
“The REC has created a student staff just for Unified sports,” Wilson said. “The REC center has been so supportive throughout this whole process.”
Animal science major, Alex Garcia, an undergraduate senior from Odessa, is a student in the Unified Special Olympics student staff.
“I went from being a member to becoming a part of the committee,” Garcia said.
Garcia said Unified had impacted her view on the Special Olympics community.
Kemp said Unified wants to provide the best experience for athletes and students involved. Unified intends to make the games enjoyable and fair.
Unified Basketball will play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tech will also play a regional basketball tournament at the University of Texas at Arlington this season.
“Our goal here is to create inclusion for everybody playing,” Kemp said. “Playing Unified sports allows students to show a level of inclusion and excitement.”
Sophomore Mechanical Engineering major, from Sherman, Texas, Carly Weaver is a part of the Unified student committee.
“Unified is super energetic and super positive all the time; it’s high energy and everyone is having fun 100 percent of the time,” Weaver said.
Kemp also said she enjoys the environment.
“The atmosphere is a relaxed environment filled with so much passion and joy,” Kemp said.
Wilson said Unified is not about showcasing one’s athletic ability; it is about having fun and creating a sense of community and unity.
Inclusivity is also a priority for the league, Kemp said.
“We want to include as many students as possible,” Kemp said.
Kemp said Unified wants to encourage students to get involved and become a part of the Unified culture in the upcoming basketball season.
“I always say that you will meet a friend that you never knew you needed,” Wilson said.
