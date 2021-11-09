On Tuesday, Nov. 7, the Texas Tech Student Government Association and Risk Intervention and Safety Education hosted their first Safe Night Out TTU training with Two Docs Brewing Company.
Ebere Nwachukwu, the student government association external vice president, said SGA paired with RISE to give the training to local bars.
“So each person on the bartending staff is going to receive a booklet that has the entire training outlined,” Alex Farris, program manager for peer education and outreach, said. “It's going to go over identification of red flags, how to intervene safely and then how to get people to support resources that they may need.”
Nwachukwu said having bars Safe Night Out TTU certified is essential and important because anybody can experience sexual assault.
“We have to be sure we are being proactive to ensure this doesn't happen because it's better for you to be proactive and for you to have discussions after the fact,” Nwachukwu said. “I'm very, super excited that Two Docs Brewery decided to be our first to receive the training.”
Two Docs Brewing Company took the initiative of receiving the training to make their bar a safer place for customers and staff members, Eric Washington, a partial owner of Two Docs, said. Washington said Two Docs is a family friendly establishment and the staff are always open to ways to improve that.
“I think that anything that you can do to increase that safe feeling and safety like actual safety and comfort and, you know, trust amongst the customers and the staff and the establishment is just great for business, and then just obviously great for actually making people safe,” Washington said. “This training has been really good to make sure that we're doing the things that we can do to prevent some terrible things and make people safe.”
During the training, RISE raised awareness by sharing sexual assault statistics from the Tech campus.
Brandon Soliz, a beertender at Two Docs, said he was shocked by the number of cases reported, but even more concerned about how many go unrecorded.
“The amount that actually doesn't go recorded is something I think a lot of people need to be aware about, especially college age students,” Soliz said. “Once you get to that 21 age, you go out with your friends, you go out to bars and some of these things kind of get in the back of your mind, but you really don't think about it in the forefront. It's actually kind of nice to have this awareness.”
Faisal Al-Hmoud, student body president, said he served as external vice president last year when they began planning Safe Night Out TTU.
Along with the training, SGA and RISE will be partnering with Uber and providing phone charging stations at the bars who have gone through the training, Al-Hmoud said.
“So small little ideas that we were able to collaborate like, you know, on investing in portable chargers to put at bars and that's actually going to happen you'll probably see portable chargers over the next month or two,” Al-Hmoud said. “Another thing is, women should have the option to, and men should have the option to choose who they're going to get a ride from instead of just a random Uber so we're contracting with Uber to see ways that we can kind of personalize rides better.”
