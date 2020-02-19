On top of their class workload, four students at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center are working to increase engagement among their school’s student body.
The Tech HSC Student Government Association works to support the student population at the school through community outreach and engagement.
The Tech HSC executive officers include Tobi Saliu, Tech HSC SGA president and second-year School of Medicine student from Little Elm, Peyton Presto, vice president of finance and first-year Ph.D. student in the Department of Pharmacology and Neuroscience from Cullman, Alabama, Emily Hecox, vice president of communications and second-year School of Medicine student from Schertz, and Katerina Kellar, vice president for operations and third-year medical student from Bulverde.
All the academic programs at the Tech HSC are represented in the HSC SGA, Saliu said.
“And so, how we get them involved is just by reaching out,” she said regarding outreach to students, “and we have senators that are from each school too, so that helps us get ourselves out there too.”
Senators and executive officers in the Tech HSC SGA work with the school’s administration to voice the concerns of students, Hecox said.
“I think all student governments try to do the same type of thing,” she said. “But we’re unique because we really focus on cultivating professionalism and making sure that our students are ready and willing to work with the other professions that we have in this school.”
Since students at the Tech HSC study in different fields, Hecox said the student government works to provide students with opportunities to socialize and work with one another.
Even among the SGA officers, Presto said studying in different fields helps.
“I think it gives more perspective to the fact that we’re not all just medicine as officers, so it kind of helps us relate to maybe the different schedules and different timelines of all of the programs,” she said.
Focusing on the different programs at the Tech HSC is one goal of SGA, Hecox said.
“We make sure that, in student government, we emulate what we will do in our profession when we graduate and move on,” Hecox said.
In addition to representing students at the Tech HSC in Lubbock, Hecox said SGA represents other Tech HSC campuses.
“And an important part of our job too is representing all of the HSC,” she said regarding the Amarillo, Permian Basin, Abilene and Dallas campuses.
Whether it be in their SGA office or when collaborating on events such as welcome events or volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House, Kellar said she and the other executive officers support each other in student government and in academics.
“With us, a lot of these fine lines between our jobs kind of get blurred because we work well with each other,” she said. “So, we’re always helping each other out in different aspects. We’re a pretty close-knit group of officers for sure.”
Despite the stress of studying in the medical field, Saliu said working with her fellow executive officers makes the job easier.
Regarding her overall goals for the HSC SGA, Saliu said she wants to keep the momentum going in engaging students on campus.
“I came in being worried and scared but going through this process, it wasn’t difficult because I had [Hecox, Kellar and Presto],” she said, “and I think what makes it special is that we’re all focused and committed to all of the things that we do, so we are able to balance school and SGA.”
