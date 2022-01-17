The Roots Historic Arts Council spent this Martin Luther King Jr. Day serving the community of Lubbock through a community garden.
Located across from Washington park, this garden is in the process of being grown and put together.
“This garden has been here for I believe 10 years,” Jessica Tullar Caroom, director of Growing Together Texas a nonprofit organization here in Lubbock, said. “The Roots Historic Arts Council got the funding for it originally and installed it. I have been working on schools and community gardens for about five years.”
The goal of the garden is to fulfill a need that the community around it has been vocal about: a source for fresh fruits and vegetables Tullar Caroom said. Because of this they have tried to provide exactly that and for the neighborhood.
“So, we have been growing year-round for about 18 months now,” Tullar Caroom said. “And last year we started, one Friday a month we would have a food truck come, she’s a farmer, and she would sell produce. So, people can come harvest, but they can also buy if we weren’t growing something.”
Tullar Caroom said that she has been working on this project for nearly two years along with some people with Voice of Hope in putting this project together.
These types of events have brought in people from all around the Lubbock community looking for a way in which they can aid in this project Tullar Caroom said. This includes students from Texas Tech as well.
“We’re laying down cardboard, because they’re going to put some mulch on top, I’m guessing to expand the space they have, but that’s kind of what we are working on right now.” Gillian Norton, a third-year food science student from Easton, Massachusetts, said.
Norton said that she is with the Panhellenic Executive board at Tech. She along with some other executives said that they volunteer at these kinds of events often.
“I’m the philanthropy chair, and so our advisor told me like this would be a good thing to get involved in for MLK day,” Madeline Stromberg, a third-year psychology student from College Station, said.
Stromberg said that her job as the philanthropy chair is to find events like the one taking place at the garden and come represent both the executive board as well as Tech at these service events.
Many different student organizations and student led groups from Tech were taking part in this volunteering event held on MLK day.
“One of my good friends is a part of the Beta Epsilon chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated so he kind of reached out to us and all the other black boards,” Agomide Ifanse, a fourth-year IT student from Houston and president of the African Student Organization at Tech, said. “We call it the Black Caucus, which is a combination of all the Black student orgs here at Texas Tech. It’s an annual thing for us, we always collab with them on this.”
Ifanse said that as president of the African Student Organization his job at these types of events is to manage his department and come on behalf of the organization. The executive board of the organization has over 20 students and their general members are made up of 65 students.
Ifanse and his fellow board members encourage the students in the organization to volunteer at events like the one held on MLK day. If students volunteer enough they earn community points within the organization throughout the year.
“If our members come out, they get five community service points, and throughout the year you rackup points,” Ifanse said. “At the end of the year, we give away a scholarship to the boy and the girl who have the most points.”
In the upcoming semester Ifanse said that the organization will be holding many events such as their annual date auction, a basketball event, and volunteering at some community service events with the Lubbock Dream Center.
Ore Coker, a second-year IT student from Dallas and e-board member of the Black Business Student Association at Tech, said that she was at the event on behalf of the organization working to support the community garden. Coker and the BBSA partake in many community service events throughout the year, in addition to the annual garden event.
“We’re actually doing a clothing drive this week. We’ll be collecting clothes at our meeting on Thursday Jan. 20, in the education building at 6:30,” Coker said. “We’ll be collecting clothing, any clothing that anyone has that they want to give to those that need it.”
Tullar Caroom said that the community garden will be an ongoing project that they will be having, and that she looks forward to seeing the progress they make with it in the future.
In addition, the Roots Historic Arts Council holds many other events and community service opportunities that the Lubbock and Tech community can be a part of and contribute to, Tullar Caroom said.
“We have a Facebook page, we have an Instagram, Volunteer Center has listed our events,” Tullar Caroom said. “We have regular workdays Monday, Wednesday and Friday from ten to noon then we are also open every other Saturday for service.”
