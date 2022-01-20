On Thursday, Jan. 20 from 10:30 a.m. until noon the Texas Tech Museum hosted a “Come and See” public program focused on the current Miss America fashion exhibition in the Helen Devitt Jones auditorium. The event will be hosted again on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Marian Ann J. Montgomery, the Curator of Clothing and Textiles at the Museum of Texas Tech University, said the garments being displayed in the exhibit were worn by women who were Miss America.
“We borrowed garments that were worn by women who were Miss America from four museums, and one Miss America and one anonymous donor vendor,” Montgomery said. “It looks at fashion over the 20th century, the past 20 of the 20th and 21st centuries.”
Victoria Hutchenson, a student graduate assistant in the department of clothing and textiles at the Museum of Texas Tech University, helped Montgomery prepare for the event, which helped Hutchenson learn about dress construction and how to handle museum artifacts, Montgomery said.
“One of the pieces was made in 1933 others more recent but it gave her an opportunity to work with historic clothing and also with high end clothing because the clothing that is made by a fashion designer has many more pieces to it or ways you put together and there's an understanding of how those pieces work on the body,” Montgomery said.
Laura Ray, the Manager of Communications and Marketing at the Museum of Texas Tech University, said the exhibition focuses on the 100 year history of the Miss America pageant.
“These types of programs are really great for college students to be able to see. The beauty of museums is that it's really up to the person for how they interpret and see everything so there's no right or wrong,” Ray said. “It's really just how they, how they take it in and so this provides more opportunities for students to have unique opportunities and unique experiences and also provide education and a history to some things that have happened before their time.”
Preparing for the event consisted of putting together the dresses on the mannequins, after putting the mannequins together, Hutchenson said.
“So the planning is really primarily done with the clothing and textiles curator, Dr. Montgomery,” Ray said. “Then she has students that work with her and so she kind of takes charge and she plans out everything that they need to do. She's one who kind of picks the topic, and then does the research and then she has her students helping her pull objects together. But really a lot of the planning comes through her division or through her work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.