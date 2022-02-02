He grew up eating ice cream at a small shop in Lubbock. In March of 2020, the beginning of the pandemic, he began looking for a job.
When he was hired, he had no idea that one day he would own the place.
On Nov. 29, 2021, the third-year communications student from Lubbock, Wesley Trook, purchased Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe, changing his life for the better.
“I grew up in Lubbock, knowing about the history of Holly Hop and then at that location for 11 years and in existence for 13,” Trook said. “So I knew I loved their ice cream and knew it was homemade.”
When he began working, Trook said there were two shift managers, both of which still work at Holly Hop today.
One night, Trook told the shift manager he believed he someday would buy the place.
“It was kind of joking but kind of serious and that I saw the potential for it being a really good opportunity,” Trook said. “Fast forward through all 2020, through the end of 2021. I have worked my way up to becoming a general manager.”
Since he has taken over Holly Hop, Trook said he has struggled learning how to balance life while still being a college student.
“There’s no balance between school and work. You’re never going to be able to find that center balance and that’s something that I’ve really noticed and taken to heart,” Trook said. “There are some weeks where I am very behind in school. So something that I will say has helped me is people around me. The support that I’ve gotten from people at Texas Tech, people that are in the community that are regulars at Holly Hop, and it’s very encouraging.”
The past owners of Holly Hop were Darryl and Stephanie Holland, Trook said, and he approached them when he was ready to buy the business.
“I said, look, I’m already running this place. I want to buy it— and this is the title of if I ever write a book, this is what the title will be— I am 19 years old and with no credit, which was the big problem,” Trook said. “I couldn’t get a loan or anything. So I worked with Stephanie Harrell and we kind of figured out a way to get a purchase agreement.”
Emilee Jackson, the morning manager at Holly Hop, said things have changed since Trook took over the business.
“It’s been overall I feel like a lot more open-minded, a lot more peppy,” Trook said. “There’s just a lot more steps being taken to make this place overall a better, more efficient place for both customers and workers.”
Jackson was a manager before the owners changed, so she experienced the entire process.
“That would just include things like washing the aprons, making the brownies and even just making the schedule for the next week. It all just kind of slowly happens,” Jackson said. “Then there was a day that they announced it to everybody. And that is when the real shift happened. He’s just got a lot of big plans for Holly Hop, and that includes really big expansion plans.”
Jackson said the fact that Trook is in college has astounded her because he has done so much for Holly Hop since he took over.
“So he has to go to his classes, make sure he’s getting his work in on time, and then he still comes here does the paperwork for here and, like I said, he’s making all those big expansion plans. He has so many ideas for this place, and he’s balancing it all, and from what I can tell balancing it all really well,” Jackson said.
Gavin Lathan, Holly Hop’s assistant manager, said he noticed Trook’s work ethic as well.
“It’s encouraging for me. I mean, I’m only in high school. And so seeing him do that right out of high school is really encouraging,” Lathan said. “There was a lot of risk that he had to take a tremendous amount. I mean, as a 19-year-old owning a very popular, growing, locally owned business.”
Lathan said that he has noticed that Trook barely sleeps or eats when he gets obsessed with a store issue.
“I’ve been very excited for Wesley, you know, him taking ownership of his business. And I can see the potential and I can see that it’s already growing,” Lathan said. “It’s really exciting. I’ve seen, you know, how it’s come. All the changes that he’s made. And I’ve just, I’m very proud of him coming and seeing where he’s come from.”
