The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced the tour dates for its Winter Tour 2019 on Monday and will perform at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Tech United Supermarkets Arena.
The tour will begin on Nov. 13 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Council Bluffs, Iowa, and will include TSO classics such as “O’ Come All Ye Faithful” and “This Christmas Day," according to the news release from the Tech United Supermarkets Arena.
According to the news release, the Winter Tour 2019 began its “12 Days of TSO Verified Fan Registration” on Monday. Anyone can sign up at tso.tmverifiedfan.com/ for exclusive access to tickets at the best prices before they go on sale to the general public.
For anyone who is a part of the TSO fan club, presales for tickets begin on Sept. 4 for the Nov. 13 through Nov. 30 tour dates and on Sept. 5 for the Dec. 1 through Dec. 30 tour dates.
Fans who are not members of the fan club but have registered during the “12 Days of TSO Verified Fan Registration” can participate in presales on Sept. 11 and 12.
General public sales will begin on Sept. 13th. For more information, visit www.trans-siberian.com.
