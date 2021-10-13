TobyMac hosted a concert as part of his “Hits Deep” tour on Oct. 12 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
TobyMac is a Christian rapper and singer. After several cancellations due to COVID-19 restrictions, his Lubbock performance was the last on his 2021 tour.
“I'm so glad we're together for real, man, and this is the last show of this tour, you know, that is the last makeup date from the COVID cancellations. So we are glad to give you the bare — we save the best for last, baby,” TobyMac said.
The show opened with performances from artists including Tauren Wells, Cochran and Co. and Terrian, one of TobyMac’s backup singers and dancers. After an intermission following the opening acts, TobyMac took the stage.
Kianna Ortiz and Kaden Martinez from Amarillo attended with free tickets from Ortiz’s father. Ortiz said returning to the concert environment was weird, but there was a good type of energy present in the arena.
“I feel like whenever you’re, like, singing around this, you have nothing else on your mind, you know,” Ortiz said.
Caleb Schneider, a business owner in Lubbock, attended the concert with his wife. Schneider said he went to a TobyMac concert 19 years ago and remembered that he enjoyed TobyMac’s lively performance.
“I haven't seen him since I was in high school, so it's been a long time,” Caleb Schneider said. “I'm looking forward to some of his new stuff, hoping he plays some old stuff too, though.”
Though Schneider’s wife Chantell Schneider said she knew more of Tauren Wells' songs, she enjoyed the atmosphere of the concert. She said it seems everyone has become more relaxed and normal since COVID-19 has become less of a threat.
“I will say I really love the energy here,” Chantell Schneider said. “I feel like everybody that's been at this concert has been super nice, and just, just had some really good energy, does it (feel that way) to you (Caleb Schneider)?”
Attendees Dani Grill from Amarillo and Teresa Berger from Lubbock said they heard about the TobyMac concert through Facebook. Grill said she attended a Christian radio music festival in Lubbock earlier this year where she saw him perform.
Berger said during COVID-19, while she was working from home, she broke down emotionally at one point. As she now finally attended a concert, she said she was glad to be around other people again, not just her dog.
“And you're — some of the things that, you know, conflicts that people may have, it’s just reinforced that you're okay,” Berger said. “Whatever you're going through, God's with you.”
TobyMac’s setlist included songs from across his catalogue, from “Til the Day I Die” to “Eye On It” to “Starts With Me.” The show included dancing, horn and guitar solos and colorful visual effects.
Between songs, TobyMac said about two years ago, his eldest son died. His son was his wild child, TobyMac said, and his son’s good did not outweigh his bad, just like TobyMac’s own.
“See, Lubbock, the way I see it, my perspective, God gave his firstborn son so I could see my firstborn son again,” TobyMac said.
