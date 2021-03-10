The video sharing social media app, TikTok, has started countless trends since the start of quarantine. From the Carole Baskin “Savage” remix to “My Type,” students have begun to reminisce on quarantine and how life was at the start of COVID-19.
Isabella Rogers, a freshman pre-nursing major from Lewisville, said she started using TikTok when she was in eighth grade before the app rebranded and was known as Musical.ly. She now has an account with 91,500 followers.
When quarantine first started last year, the dance to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage’’ was a popular routine for TikTok users to learn, Rogers said. Other users created what they eat in a day compilations and vlogged their daily quarantine routines consisting of Chloe Ting workouts and family walks.
Food trends became popular on the app during quarantine, Ale Salazar, a sophomore journalism major from Frisco, said. TikTok users learned to master whipped coffee and new smoothie bowl recipes.
Other trends during quarantine on TikTok included “Rags 2 Riches” and “Chinese New Year,” Addyson Ford, a freshman fashion design major from Paradise, said.
“I feel like TikTok got way more popular because of COVID, so a lot of people started making more videos,” Salazar said.
TikTok was frequently used to share information at the start of quarantine, Salazar said. Some people made jokes on the app about being sent into lockdown, while others shared how to stay safe during COVID-19 by encouraging people to wash their hands, wear masks and social distance.
However, as the U.S. enters into one year since the start of COVID-19, popular trends on the app are not as focused on the pandemic anymore, Salazar said.
In Fall 2020, “Tech Tok” rose in popularity on the TikTok algorithm. Many Tech students were getting featured on other Tech student’s for you pages, which helped them find other students at the school with similar interests.
Rogers said one of the reasons she enjoys using TikTok is because she gets to watch other Tech students’ videos and gets excited to see people she knows on the app.
TikTok has allowed Salazar to connect with people while in college, she said. The app lets people link their Instagram accounts, which offers another way for people to meet during COVID-19.
TikTok has also influenced the type of music Ford listens to, she said.
“I listen to a lot of rap music and every time that a song on TikTok that catches my eye, I always go look it up and that becomes my favorite song,” Ford said. “Sometimes a country song will come up, and I’ll be like, ‘Oh I like that song,’ so I’ll go find it and I’ll listen to it.”
“TikTok was kind of a joke when I was in high school,” Rogers said. “I didn’t think much of it, and then quarantine hit, and I was on there every day.”
When COVID-19 started, many people felt lonely and confused about the nature of lockdowns and quarantining, Rogers said. TikTok was a way for people to find joy in the midst of isolation and being away from their normal daily routines.
TikTok became a platform for people to find a community where everyone was experiencing the same hardships during quarantine and could realize they were not alone, Rogers said.
“I think the app became super positive over quarantine,” Rogers said. “Because of quarantine, there were a lot more trends and a lot of new content, and it was relatable content, and that’s the thing about TikTok is it’s relatable.”
