With the size of Lubbock, students may assume there is not much to do outside the Texas Tech campus; however, there is an abundance of activities and places to visit outside of the Tech campus.
Cynthia West-Ward, owner and curator of the store Vintage Rose, said her store is one of those interesting places to visit in Lubbock. She said after 30 years of owning a store in Lubbock, she would not want to be anywhere else or do anything else.
“I sell vintage clothes, jewelry, hats and accessories,” West-Ward said. “I rent out special costumes that I make as well.”
Taking inspiration from when she was an art student dressing up models in period clothing, she had the dream of opening a vintage store where there was an appreciation for the clothing West-Ward said.
She received her graduate degree in visual arts at Tech after she moved to Lubbock. West-Ward had a dream of opening a vintage store since art school, and Lubbock happened to be the right fit for her.
“I opened my store in 1988, and I have been doing it ever since,” West-Ward said. “The best part of selling clothes is that positive people come in. I like it when people come in and tell me their life story while I help them find pieces.”
Faith Powers, a first-year pre-nursing student from Houston, said Palo Duro Canyon State Park was one of the best places she has visited in Lubbock.
Powers said she enjoys hiking and doing physical activities, so finding out about the park from a friend allowed her to do something new and have fun doing it.
“After hiking six miles along with the layers of rock, it was a refreshing experience to take a break in between midterms to see nature in the best form,” Powers said.
Saying she would love to go again, even if it was an hour-long drive, Powers said it was worth every moment to visit the park.
Devynne Wyatt, a resident of Lubbock, said the shop The Purple Mandrake, a spiritual items seller, is one of her favorite shops to visit in Lubbock.
After finding out about the shop through social media, Wyatt said she thought this shop would be the perfect place to visit. She said visiting these shops is a breath of fresh air because she resonates with the energy there.
“I know a psychic named Cindy who originally opened and ran the shop,” Wyatt said. “With the new owner, classes are being taught over how to do proper psychic readings and how to do reiki, a healing practice.”
The shop is one of her favorites in Lubbock because of its unique services and class, as well as the items that they sell, Wyatt said. The owner and workers are accommodating to what she wants and her needs.
“The shop has a great atmosphere, the owner and employees are always super nice and willing to talk to and get to know each customer,” Wyatt said. “By the employees and owners going out of their way to talk to each customer and their services makes this one of my favorite places to visit in Lubbock,” she said.
