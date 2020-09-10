The Garden and Arts Center is hosting its 50th Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Festival this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will take place on the front lawn of the center, located at 4215 University Avenue.
The festival has been mapped out in accordance to social distancing guidelines, and masks are required on the festival grounds in order to ensure the safety of both visitors of the festival and the vendors, according to the news release.
The event is designed to highlight over 50 vendors who plan to sell their handmade crafts and art. The festival also plans to incorporate food trucks, live entertainment, and a free arts and crafts center for any children attending the event as well, according to the news release.
The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center would also like to make it known that they offer tons of classes for all ages, ranging from basic painting and drawing classes, to more advanced classes in jewelry making and stained glass, according to the news release.
