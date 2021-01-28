Thai Pepper, a local Lubbock restaurant, opened their doors on Thursday for a limited amount of time to honor their late owner and family member, Trakool Srivarodom, who died from COVID-19 complications in early January.
With a line that wrapped around the building, Lubbock community members showed their support. Though Thai Pepper did not charge for meals, they asked for donations that they will give to Lubbock Impact, a local Lubbock charity.
Sandra Addo, administrator for Diversity and Graduate Student Recruitment for the Texas tech College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, said she is a long-time customer of Thai Pepper, and donated to the GoFundMe that was put together for the owner.
“It was super sad to hear they were closing now,” Addo said.
After being a customer for over seven years, Addo said her favorite dish is the Pad Thai, medium spicy.
Addo’s companion, Taylin Antonick, a senior agricultural and applied economics major from Henderson, Texas, said this was her first visit to the restaurant, but she had heard great things.
“I think it just goes to show the nature of West Texas and how people do what they do, and how everyone rallies to support each other,” Antonick said.
Heather Guzman and Alex Garibay are Lubbock locals and said they have been coming to Thai Pepper their whole lives.
“This is literally my favorite place to eat,” Garibay said.
Since hearing the news that Thai Pepper was closing its doors, Guzman said she started trying to find a new place for good Thai cuisine, and has not found a place that compares.
Alex Garibay, a nurse at University Medical Center, said she enjoys supporting local businesses, especially ones so close to the workplace.
Additionally, she said admires the family giving back to the community after such a hard loss.
“I think it really shows where their heart is,” Garibay said.
