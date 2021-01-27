Thai Pepper will open Jan. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offer free lunch to customers. The restaurant is asking for donations to be made to Lubbock Impact.
Customers will be served on a first come fist serve basis. Meals will be limited to two per person.
Thai Pepper’s menu for the day includes:
- Pad Thai
- Kool Special
- Fried Rice
- Cheese Wonton
- Egg Rolls
- Chicken Satay
Thai Pepper expects a long line and asks all customers to wear masks and social distance, according to the Thai Pepper Facebook page.
