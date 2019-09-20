The Study Abroad Fair was hosted on Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the main ballroom of the Student Union Building at Texas Tech.
At this event, students could stop by anytime to learn more about studying abroad and check out the different options available to them on places they could potentially go.
Upon walking into the ballroom, students were each given a colored Texas Tech bag that corresponded with their major. These colors were consistent throughout the fair and made it easy for students to find the programs that were offered for their specific majors.
Vincent Sanchez, associate director of the Center for Collegiate Recovery, said that there are many benefits for studying abroad such as cultural experience as well as international experience.
“I think one of the biggest things is that students feel more comfortable after they've done it. It's not so intimidating,” he said. “They’re more assured. They're more confident.”
Sanchez also said that he encourages his students to buddy-up when traveling abroad.
“How to get the most out of studying abroad is choosing a place that's interesting to you and that you travel with someone that you're close to,” he said.
There are general requirements set by Texas Tech to participate in the study abroad programs. This includes a 2.5 GPA, being a sophomore by years, not credits and be in good disciplinary standing. These requirements can vary depending on the program.
Students can get information about the various scholarships available as well as program options and how to apply. Sponsors and professors talked about study abroad programs all over the world
Jocelyn Moraleda is the International Office Coordinator at the Universidad Catolica del Norte, which is where Texas Tech will go if they choose to study abroad in Chile.
Moraleda said that there are a variety of Texas Tech programs offered in Chile and that students from any major are able to study at the Chile campus.
“These are customized programs so everybody can go,” she said.
Texas Tech has study abroad programs in over 70 countries and students from all majors are able to participate. The programs are available by semester, summer, or whole school year.
Ryan Kleinert, a sophomore kinesiology major from Austin, attended the Study Abroad Fair in order to learn more about the summer programs offered and to figure out where he wanted to go and how to study abroad.
Kleinert said he wants to study abroad in order to get his foreign language credits that are required for his major.
“My Spanish credit seemed like it would be a pain to do here and be a lot more fun to do in Seville,” he said.
Kleinert said that what he hopes to get out of the study abroad program at Texas Tech is life experience. He wants to experience the immersion into a different culture and to see what being a part of that culture during the program is like.
