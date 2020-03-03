The Texas Tech School of Theatre & Dance will present “DanceTech,” choreography by guest artist Kim Jones and the Tech dance faculty, according to a Texas Tech news release.
Performances will be hosted at 7:30 p.m. March 5-7, in the Black Box Theatre located at 2812 18th St., according to the release.
Kim Jones, founder and artistic director of Movement Migration, is an associate professor of dance at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, according to the news release. She visited Tech’s dance program in January to teach master classes and choreograph one of the six pieces in “DanceTech,” “In Between Sand and Sky.”
Kyla Olson is the artistic director for “Dance Tech” and assistant professor of practice in dance and said the event will be hosted by many talented people.
“We are privileged to showcase the choreography of Kim Jones, the musical talent of violinist Clara Zahler and a sculpture by local artist, Jonathan Whitfill,” Olson said, according to the news release.
Olson choreographed “you can’t rewrite the past | change is coming,” according to the news release. The piece uses the classical elements of water, wind, fire and earth to explore climate change.
“The reunion” is choreographed by associate professor, Ali Duffy, according to the news release. The piece represents funny stories spanning over the course of 50 years. With a narrative structure developed with playwright and doctoral student Shane Strawbridge, the piece includes imagery that may leave one with a warm feelings.
Genevieve Durham Decesaro, vice president for academic affairs and professor of dance, choreographed “The Entertainer’s Aria,” according to the news release. The piece questions first impressions and the ways it sets the stage for people’s expectations.
“DanceTech” also includes “Just When the Caterpillar Thought,” choreographed by Tanya Calamoneri and “TRIO,” choreographed by Charlotte Boye-Christensen, head of the dance program, according to the news release.
Tickets for the show will be $5 for students with a valid student ID, but a limited number of students will get free rush tickets, according to the release. Tickets will be $5 for everyone else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.