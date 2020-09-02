Texas Tech Parent and Family Relations announced the change of Family Weekend to Family Days.
According to the Parent and Family Relations website, the tradition of the family weekend will continue. It will merely be adjusted to various days in the fall.
Events will be offered in-person and virtually, according to the website. Multiple options are available. Each activity is intended to connect Red Raider families.
For more information and a list of events, visit the Texas Tech Parent and Family Relations website below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.