As the fall 2021 semester approaches, students have begun returning to campus to prepare for classes. The university made several modifications for move-in day, such as shorter time slots and limited parking spots, which have been implemented to reduce overcrowding in light of COVID-19.
According to Texas Tech Student Housing, over 1,000 students attended the first day of move-in, which is a relatively low number of students compared to what the university has experienced in previous years.
Darek Hollis, the Residence Life Coordinator, said he expected the return to campus to be a lot more hectic but he is happy that they have been able to manage the move-in so well.
“There’s a lot of moving pieces,” Hollis said. “We’ve got a great system happening and our community advisors have done a great job at making things happen so smoothly.”
A lot can factor into a student's housing decision such as budget, food preferences, class locations, majors and roommates. Talia Fountain, a first-year creative media industries student from Dallas, said she chose her residence hall because she wanted to be in her designated learning community which allows her to live next to students within the same college.
Due to COVID-19, some students were unable to look at residence halls in person before making a decision, Fountain said it can be difficult to plan out packing and organization when students can’t get a sense of how much space they have.
“For me, moving was long and emotional because I procrastinated everything down to the last couple days,” Fountain said. “Living on campus is definitely going to take some getting used to, I’m gonna cry.”
Despite Lubbock’s August 90 degree heat, students and parents were also surprised at how seamlessly the university was able to organize the process. The first-year interior design major, Ella Willhelm, and her parents, Kevin and Stacy Willhelm, said they even though the Texas heat was overwhelming but it was nice to have resources available to make the move easier like the red rolling carts and designated time slots.
However, some students were not as pleased with this year's move-in process. Third-year honors student Maura Chapman has lived in the same dorm room since she came to Tech three years ago. Even though it’s less crowded than previous years she feels that she wasn’t given enough time to get everything done.
“The shortened time slots are frustrating just because in previous years we’ve had 3 hours,” Chapman said. “This year we have an hour and a half. So just with all the heavy stuff, it takes a while to put everything down, not to mention we were only allowed to bring one vehicle.”
Chapman said one of the new things at Tech that she is most excited about is the Red Raider Plaza outdoor area located by the Student Union Building. Like a lot of students on campus, Chapman said she looks forward to a more normal semester as COVID-19 restrictions continue to be lifted and students can interact face-to-face again, she said.
After move-in, the residence halls' main focus will be getting students through the transition and connected with the campus, Hollis said.
College move-in can be a bittersweet moment for both parents and students because it is a big life transition. Although the Willhelm family had been through this process before with Ella’s older siblings they said things still felt different this time around.
“It feels surreal,” Mr. Willhelm said. “This is our third time to do this but it's our first daughter and our only daughter and our last kid so that’s a little different. Her middle brother has already graduated so in a way it all feels new again.”
