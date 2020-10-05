The Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement is celebrating this year’s Texas Tech Pride Week, October 5-9. Some events will be hosted Virtually, and some will be in person. The goal of the week is to provide programming that’s aimed at empowering the LGBTQIA community, as well as educating others on the subject. Anyone is encouraged to participate in the week full of events, whether they identify as members of the LGBTQIA community or want to label themselves as an ally.
The week kicks off Monday, Oct. 5 with the following events:
Pride Week T-Shirt Distribution - At the distribution, there will also be a voter registration station for anyone who wants to make sure they’re registered to vote in the state of Texas. The event will be supported by Student Affairs, and will be held outside in the Student Union Building
North Plaza from 12 - 1:30 p.m.
U.S. LGBTQIA+ History: Gay Liberation, Stonewall, and Important Figures - From 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. there will be a Zoom webinar on LGBTQIA history and important figures within the community, and will be co-hosted by Student Intersectional.
Signature Event - Another Zoom webinar will be hosted from 7- 8:30 p.m. called Our Call to Action: Resiliency in the Time of Unrest. Support will be provided by the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and there will be special performances by the School of Music Choir.
Tuesday, Oct. 6:
Tunnel of Awareness (1 of 2) - Presented by University Student Housing, this event is a virtual tour that explores the concepts of social justice from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Virtual Faculty, Staff, and Graduate Student October Social - from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m., and a Closets, Closets, Closets: Virtual Panel Discussion - from 7 - 8 p.m.
Poetry Slam Participant Workshop - More information is coming soon, but the event will be held at 8 p.m. in a to-be-determined location.
Wednesday, Oct. 7:
Tye Dye Versity - the Risk Intervention and Safety Education (RISE) has planned an event that will take place outside Drane Hall from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Tunnel of Awareness (2 of 2) - will take place from 1 - 6 p.m.
IGNITE! Faculty and Staff Discuss Allyship - faculty and staff will discuss what it means to be an ally, and will take place from 2:00 - 3:15 p.m.
Pride Week Poetry Slam - will take place over a zoom webinar from 8:00 - 9:30 p.m., and will feature Regie Cabico, a slam poet. The event is supported by Student Housing.
Thursday, Oct. 8:
International Lesbian Day - There will be a gathering to celebrate this outside in the Student Union Building North Plaza from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
IGNITE!Allyship is Not an Identity, It’s a Practice -This meeting will continue to cover what it means to be an ally in the LGBTQIA community and will take place from 12:30 - 1:45 p.m.
Coming Out Stories - Zoom meeting co-hosted by Student Intersectional Leadership Council from 6 - 7:30 p.m. that will allow participants to share their own personal coming out stories and experiences.
Friday, Oct. 9:
Gender and Sexual Identities Colloquium - will be a virtual Zoom meeting organized by Women’s and Gender Studies starting at 1 p.m. The event will host keynote speaker Siobhan Brooks.
Miss Glamour and Fame Drag Pageant - will virtually take place on Zoom and Facebook Live from 8 - 10:20 p.m. The event will feature Vancie Vega as Dolly Parton.
You can find more information about Tech Pride week at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/lgbtqia/prideweek2020.php
