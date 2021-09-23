The Texas Tech Chess program will compete on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26 in a virtual competition. They will be competing in the U.S. Collegiate Rapid and Blitz Championships.
The Chess club has around 180 members, and aims to bring chess to not only Tech, but to west Texas in general, Sam Schmakel, International Master and President of the Knight Raiders Student Organization said.
“When you've played chess, especially from an early age, it can improve problem solving and improve scores in math, science and other educational subjects,” Schmakel said. “Saturday is going to be the rapid tournament which is a fast time control, and Sunday will be the Blitz tournament, which is even faster time control. It's all going to be online, which is great because anyone can play from their own bedroom. It's actually being organized here, by the Texas Tech chess program. It's an individual competition, so hopefully a Texas Tech student will win both tournaments.”
According to the Tech Chess website, The Knight Raiders Chess Club was founded in 2003 by Hal Karlsson, Associate Professor of Geosciences. The current Director and head coach is now Alex Onischuk.
“We just want students to play chess, and we want students to have something outside of the classes that they take that they can enjoy,” Onischuk said. “They can come here, compete in tournaments and meet other people from other countries, or other states that they have something in common with.”
As a returning club member, Austin Mead, a first-year law student from Dallas, said he has been a part of the club since he got to Tech.
Mead said that this year is the largest group of chess members he has seen since he has been at Tech.
“I am looking forward to seeing a lot of these other guys and girls do well and kind of implement the stuff we practice here for the glory,” Mead said. “For me, the chess club has brought me a lot of new friendships and I have met a lot of new people. I've really enjoyed that.”
After COVID-19 taking away their in person practices and tournaments last year, things are starting to get back to the way they were before, Mead said.
Schmakel said he has seen success throughout the program throughout the years. With a competition coming up this weekend, the club is excited to see how the members will compete, he said.
“The last competition we played in was in August in Cherry Hill, New Jersey in a tournament called the U.S. Open,” Schmakel said. “We all competed in that against really good grandmasters, and former U.S. champions.”
The chess club has won many big tournaments, even in recent years before COVID-19, Onischuk said.
“We won the Pan American Championships which was the most recent Pan American in 2020. It's coming up again for the coming year,” Schmakel said. “We also made a tournament called the Final Four. That is basically the four best collegiate chess teams in the country that play each other, to determine who's the best. To even qualify for that's a big, big deal.”
New members of the chess team attended their first meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. in the Student Union Building room 124. The club meets every Wednesday, and is always ready to welcome new members, Mead said.
William Fernengel, a first-year engineering major from Stafford, Virginia, said he has been playing chess since he was 8 years-old and is excited to meet other people who are enthusiastic about chess.
“My dad was playing chess, and he decided he wanted to teach me,” Fernengel said. “I wanted to beat him, so I practiced a lot. When I was in high school, I started a chess club. Because of that I played a lot during that time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.