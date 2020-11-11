The Texas Tech Saddle tramps rang the bell in the bell tower 20 times on Nov. 11 at 11:00 a.m. to commemorate veterans who have died by suicide.
The Friends of Monuments of Courage affiliated with the Purple Heart Chapter 0900 and The Veterans of Foreign Wars announced that they collaborated with Tech and the Saddle Tramps to ring the bell in honor of Veteran's Day, Danny Kotch, a member of the friends of Monuments of Courage said.
Approximately 20 veterans commit suicide each day, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
The bell rang 20 times for the 20 veterans who die daily by suicide, Danny Kotch said.
