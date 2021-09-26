Individuals with a passion to sing, perform and make purely, vocally based music are brought back to the stage as TechTones A Cappella, the Texas Tech premiere a cappella group, prepares for its first year back under the spotlight.
Alyssa Goeringer, the president of TechTones A Cappella and a third-year counseling and addiction recovery sciences major from Fort Worth, Texas, said a cappella is a form of music that requires no instruments. They perform solely with their vocals and have the same positions any traditional choir would contain, such as sopranos, altos, bases and tenors.
The TechTones A Cappella group also has vocal percussionists, which is the art of creating sounds, vocally, that resemble those of percussion instruments, such as drums.
“I’ve been singing pretty much my whole life. I just grew up kind of doing that,” said Cameron Pitts, a third-year psychology major from Decatur. “My grandfather was in a band and he’s a musician, so I just grew up in a pretty musical family. So, (singing) is something I’ve always done, and I just wanted to do that when I went to college. So, that’s why I joined this little group."
TechTones A Cappella doesn’t require any musical experience beforehand, as Pitts said that even she currently struggles to read music. Pitts said that the group works with you and it’s simply a group of people that enjoy music.
Nidhi Joshi, a second-year business major in marketing from Katy, said the group is judgment free and are very welcoming to interested students. Though she had experience in her high school’s varsity choir and show choir, Joshi still found herself to be nervous when first joining the group. Joshi said that the group made her feel very comfortable, though, and that the club members are very open.
“We’re open to anyone with any music background. Anybody that doesn’t even have music background. Basically, if you have an interest in a cappella, you’re welcome to join the group,” said Goeringer. “We want people to try new things. So, we implore them to audition.”
The TechTones A Cappella group is preparing to audition for the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA).
Pitts said the ICCA is a competition for a cappella groups within colleges to perform nationally and that the TechTones A Cappella group is preparing to compete for the upcoming spring semester.
“We didn’t perform this past year because of COVID, but we performed in 2019,” said Goeringer. “It was a whole lot of fun.”
After a year of the a cappella world coming to a halt, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TechTones A Cappella is going to resume performing gigs with locations and events such as the student union building at Tech, the Friday Night Art Trail, grand openings, galas and Christmas caroling.
After joining the group in her freshman year, Pitts said that the COVID-19 pandemic had prevented the group from being able to do anything. So, now that they can perform again, Pitts said that this is like their first hoorah back together.
“We’re just going to work through the rest of the semester doing the events and stuff and then hopefully we’ll be back at ICCAs in the springtime,” said Pitts.
Goeringer said that this experience getting back into things has been a learning experience for everyone. Especially, since much of their old members have already graduated.
Nonetheless, Pitts said they are trying to find a good pool of individuals that are committed to working towards being better at a cappella and that have an overall love for music.
“I know that this group helped me a lot whenever I first joined (Tech). I didn’t know anybody here, and so when I joined (TechTones A Cappella), you know, you find people of common interest and everything like that, and it makes it so much easier to make friends with people that like the same things that you like,” Pitts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.