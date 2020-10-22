Texas Tech’s Virtual Techsan Memorial took place at 6 p.m. Thursday. They commemorated students, faculty, staff and alumni who have died during 2019 and 2020.
The event began with President Lawrence Schovanec conducting the opening remarks, followed by Tech’s Matador singers singing “Abide with Me,” according to the program.
“The Texas Tech family has been blessed to share part of life’s journey with those we honor," Schovanec said. "Perhaps the biggest accolade we can offer is that each of them made a difference in the understanding of the quality of life for all of us.”
After President Schovanec’s opening remarks, the names of the Red Raider family who passed away were read as follows:
Student names were read by Hunter Heck, Student Government Association President, faculty names were read by Dr. Seshadri Ramkumar, Faculty Senate President and staff names were read by Dee Nguyen, Staff Senate President, according to the program.
Recognition of the alumni was conducted by alumnus Curt Langford, Alumni Association President & CEO, according to the program.
“We’re saddened of their passing, and we’ll remember them and their families as part of Homecoming this week," he said. "Our hearts and prayers are with them, as they will forever be one of us.”
What followed was President Schovanec’ closing remarks, and the chiming of the hand bell 23 times in reverence to the founding of Texas Tech in 1923. The Matador Singers then sung the “Matador Song,” followed by footage of the Sabre Flight Drill Team, according to the program.
A slideshow of the students who passed this year and the previous year, accompanied by a special message given by the student’s relatives (the ones provided) concluded the memorial, according to the program.
“It's really important to honor these students because we're getting to finish something for them, so I like to think that at the Techsan Memorial we’re honoring their lives by continuing forward, graduating and moving on with our lives," Michelle Morris, President of the Student Activities Board, said.
Link to the memorial will be posted at the Tech Homecoming website. For more information, visit: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/Homecoming/schedule.php
