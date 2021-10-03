When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, college students and recent graduates lost out on many key aspects of the college experience from opportunities to get involved on campus and socializing with friends, to getting to network and meet with professors, potential employers and alumni.
In November of 2020, the Alumni Association at Tech saw that students and alumni alike felt disconnected with the university and created Techsan Connection, a social media platform which allows Tech students to connect with alumni virtually for job opportunities, networking and mentoring.
“During the time when everyone was looking for jobs there was sort of a job shortage and alumni who were graduating were entering to go into the workforce…everything was kind of up in the air,” Kristina Butler, vice president of the Alumni Association, said. “We felt that there was a need to create this platform as they took that next step (in their career).”
Jay Killough, managing director of the University Career Center, said that to this day the number one way people find jobs is through networking connections and that there are opportunities on the platform for all mentors whether that be locally or across the world.
While those opportunities are available to all students, private groups add an extra layer of private connection within those colleges. Killough said the platform itself is like a hub and moving forward, ideally every college would have its own spoke off of the hub.
“As people have become more virtual over the last year and a half, these kinds of tools are a great way to connect people all over the planet and it’s a great way to help students feel connected to their industry but also help alumni feel more connected to their school, '' Killough said.
The Rawls college of business and the college of architecture were among the first to create private groups on the platform and three more colleges are expected to be added this October including the arts and sciences, media and communication, and education colleges.
Butler said the platform is comparable to LinkedIn but members must have been a red raider themself or have some tie to the university in some way to join.
Butler said the love and respect for the tech alma mater and the culture of the alumni, faculty and students makes the platform successful, and that it is really common for Alumni to hire Tech graduates partially because of the loyalty and a sense of comradery between Tech students and alumni.
“We know the quality of students graduating from Texas Tech is very high and people want to hire our graduates because they have the qualities they want in an employee,” Butler said. “You know, respect, honor, a good education, they (alumni) know what they’re getting because they’ve been through it themselves.”
Techsan Connection currently has around 3000 members and they are hoping to grow the program and give more students the opportunity to connect as they continue to add more and more colleges. Butler said that 66% of registrants on the platform currently serve or are willing to serve as mentors.
CEO and president of the alumni association, Curt Langford said, “(Techsan Connection) will help us expand our reach and relevance with alumni of all ages, in all disciplines, geographic regions and areas of interest. As this network matures, it will position us to connect and relate with our students and even more of our graduates as we enter into the university’s next century.”
