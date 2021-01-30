Texas Tech is the home to many women in the STEM field, but the road has not always been easy for past and present women pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“The math community that I entered is not the community that my mentors entered, and it’s not going to be the community that my protegees enter,” Raegan Higgins, an associate professor of mathematics and statistics at Tech who has both a master’s degree and a PhD in mathematics, said.
Both the STEM educational and professional environments have been dominated by men for decades, but not without a few female role models along the way. Higgins said that while a majority of her teachers growing up were male, she was inspired by her eighth grade math teacher- the woman who inspired her to go into teaching herself.
“My mentors knew that there was a lack of women in math, but they didn’t want to deter or discourage me from doing it,” she said. “[The experience with her teacher] was really transformative for me, and from that experience I was like ‘oh I love math I’m going to be just like you’.”
Higgins works with organizations such as EDGE, which has the goal of “strengthening the ability of women to pursue careers in mathematical research and education and placing more women in visible leadership roles in the mathematics community,” according to their website.
She is also one of the founding members of the Association of Women in Mathematics (A.W.M.) chapter at Texas Tech.
“Once I became aware of [the lack of diversity in the mathematics field] then I figured out how I wanted to serve,” Higgins said.
Madilyn Ghai, a sophomore studying biology on the pre-med track from Austin, had a similar experience with a female role model in the medical field.
Her freshman year of high school, Ghai was hospitalized due to a mutated mono virus and it took almost a month for the doctors to diagnose her, she said. The doctor who finally diagnosed Ghai was a female that had gone to medical school at Texas Tech.
“She was very inspirational to me in the way that I had male doctors trying to diagnose me prior and the female doctor got [the diagnosis] shortly after meeting me,” Ghai said. “The fact that she went to Texas Tech is kind of why I’m here.”
Despite the growing roles of women in the field, the gap is still very much there, Higgins said.
“I’m in a class with like 120 students and I counted 17 girls the first day, so it’s kind of weird to be in a class that’s male dominated.” Larson Beck, a junior mechanical engineering major from Austin, said.
Not only is the gap present, but so are common misconceptions and underestimations of women in the field, Ghai said.
“Sometimes it’s frustrating because I would get asked, you know I’m shadowing in an operating room, and I would get asked, ‘Oh so do you want to be a nurse?’” Ghai said. “Not that there’s anything wrong with nursing at all, but what I was doing was very clearly for doctors.”
Both Ghai and Beck said despite everything, being a woman in the STEM field is empowering.
“Because of the women who fought for it, I can now do [mechanical engineering] and study what I’m interested in,” Beck said.
Tech has been recognized numerous times for its strides in diversifying the STEM field. According to the Texas Tech Engineering department website, Tech was recognized as one of seven schools that empower women in STEM by the American Association of University Women in 2014.
Tech’s STEM CORE department that focuses on outreach, education, resources and awareness in the STEM community, also received a diversity in STEM award in 2020, Higgins said.
“Is the gap getting smaller? Yes. But there will always be more work to do,” Higgins said. “You have to have more people willing to do the work.”
