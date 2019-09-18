Texas Tech University and Lubbock are home to people from far across the country and globe. There are students who represent their countries from miles away as they continue their lives and education on campus.
Richard Porter, the director of International Student and Scholar Services, has been working in this field of work for 25 years in total, but five of those years are solely at Tech. He said the process can be long and complicated for students coming to Tech from distant countries.
“When transcripts are in different languages it can get a bit complicated,” he said. “We need proof that they graduated from high school but also need to determine the level of education that was taught at their high school. They (the international students) go through the same process that domestic students do, they take the TSI as well.”
He said that there is a long process that students and families have to go through in order to get prepared to come to Tech.
“Most of our out of county students don’t visit campus before coming to Texas Tech. There are a lot of things to do, they have to get a visa which usually involves traveling to a United States Embassy in their county," he said. "They also have to be able to pay for all the travel expenses and the out of state tuition, and be able to get their F-1 and I20 paperwork from this office and the Admissions office.”
He said there are over 100 countries represented at Tech, and the furthest a student has traveled to attend Tech is China or Australia.
He wishes that there were more financial aid options for international students, he said. There is an event hosted during the spring to help provide scholarships for incoming students.
“We raise money during the Award Ceremony because when people attend the event they usually buy a table to sit at,” he said.
Dennis Nkrumah, a junior philosophy major from Ghana, said he moved to the United States in 2016 and graduated from a local high school in Dallas. He said that he enjoys his time at Tech but that can vary from person to person.
“If you come here and don’t know a lot of people, it can be lonely. But I know people here who took me around and have friends here,” he said. “It depends on your situation.”
He said there is a culture difference between his own home town and living in America.
“You feel homesick at first and the culture is different, where there are different ways of doing things here,” he said. “In other countries, kids are more respectful to their parents than here. You can pick up some accents from here, lots of different cultural stuff.”
Sumedh Dantale a freshman geo-science major from Nasik, India said that he earned the Presidential Scholarship and wanted to come to Tech due to its rankings in geoscience.
“I want to start my own firm that consults other companies in regards to geo-sciences. He performs tests of samples and analysis,” he said. “After graduate school, I plan to go back home.”
He said how he likes campus because of how large and spread out it is compared to his hometown, but he misses the food at home.
“I loved the food here for the first three weeks, but then I think that food home is better," he said. "In India everything is spicy but here I find everything tasteless.”
Porter said that having students from all over the world come to Tech is enriching for the community and campus.
“The international students are very important to have on campus. It exposes the domestic students to all the different cultures and to bring vibrancy to the culture of Texas Tech,” he said. “It gives the students the ability to interact with people who see things very differently.”
