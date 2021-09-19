Every organization at any given college campus has had to adapt over the course of the pandemic in some way or another, but most performing groups were left with no choice but to stop performing and competing entirely. Alongside the band, the Texas Tech twirlers were banned from on field performances in order to protect athletes from COVID-19, which limited their performances to what they could do from the stands.
Fourth-year biology major from Gonzales, Texas Abby Morgan said she was not sure if she wanted to be a twirler for her final year because of the ways the pandemic had affected their performances the last two years.
“Last year just really sucked," she said. "It was really difficult, and the part I love about twirling is being out on the field and performing to people. So when last year we weren't allowed on the field, it was really easy for me to forget how much I loved that, and just in the two games that we've already had, I am so glad that I decided to stick to it.”
Morgan started twirling when she was eleven years old, and at the time, there were no twirling coaches in her small town. She said her mom would drive her an hour to San Antonio every other week for lessons and eventually took over the role as a practice coach, where she would help Morgan practice for three hours a day.
Morgan's role on the team now is feature twirler, which she shares with first-year kinesiology major Kirby Stanek from Lubbock. As feature twirlers, Morgan said they get the best of both worlds because they are able to add in their own routines, perform more difficult tricks and design some of their own costumes.
“I'm still part of the Tech twirling team, we get to run into the center together and do one big group exchange before I take off and go do my own thing again," Morgan said. "It's just a really special experience for me to be able to really show my skills and I have that individuality in my twirling and tricks while still being part of an amazing team."
Tech twirling coach Bethany Tolley was actually Stanek's coach from childhood, and they have worked together for 13 years. Stanek said she tried many sports and fell in love with twirling, so for her, being able to stay in her hometown and become a Tech twirler was a dream come true.
Stanek, like many of the twirlers, has been twirling competitively from a very young age. She said she started learning when she was just five years old and began competing nationally at the age of nine. Up until the pandemic, Stanek competed at the national level every year at Notre Dame.
“A lot of the competitions (during the pandemic) were just, like, online through videos, which is really difficult,” Stanek said. “It's just not anywhere near the same thing performing in front of judges in person, so that was just really impacted and hopefully it'll get back to more normalcy this year.”
Head Twirler and third-year advertising student from Highland Village Chailee Alsaffar learned to twirl from her mom at the age of nine. She said she got to a point where her mom had nothing left to teach her, and Alsaffar began training with a coach in Dallas. Alsaffar was crowned at the 2019 Miss Texas Pageant. Because of the pandemic, she was able to keep her title for two years.
Alsaffar said like the other twirlers, she is most looking forward to being able to perform on the field with the other girls. In the same way runners feel a "runner's high," she said her favorite part about being a twirler is the rush of performing and the opportunity to showcase her talent.
The twirlers practice roughly 20 hours a week, and spend several hours getting ready for performances, Morgan said. The twirlers are a close group; Morgan said she doesn’t go home often, but she's built a community and found a family at Tech, but it was very difficult when the rest of the team went home because of the pandemic.
“The practices are the most challenging part, especially when exhaustion kicks in, and one tiny thing that's really not a big deal can seem like the end of the world when you're that exhausted and have been practicing for so long,” Morgan said.
One issue in the twirling community, Alsaffar said, is the question of whether or not twirling is a sport or even a fine art. She said a lot of people tend to underestimate the work that goes into learning a skill like twirling, forgetting that balance, hand-eye coordination and dancing take years of practice to learn.
Even though the average person may not think twirling is a sport, the sense of community among the twirlers makes up for that, she said.
“It's always great to be surrounded by people who know what you're going through, because a lot of people may not consider a sport or even a fine art, and so to have, like, a group of nine other girls you've gone to competition with your whole life, just like, you know, we're all very supportive of each other and we click, like, right away," Alsaffar said. "They say you meet your best friends on this line."
Being a third-year student and head twirler, Alsaffar said her responsibility is to help the girls with their routines, but she also wants to be someone they can go to if they need a friend or are having issues or even need tutoring for school.
Morgan said being a twirler can take a lot out of a person because it is a huge time commitment that requires a lot of patience, but it is worth the blood, sweat and tears because they get to perform in front of over 65,000 people.
Morgan said Bethany Tolley is an amazing coach because she pushes them hard but is the first person to say she is proud of the twirlers when they get off the field. This will be Morgan's last year on the twirling team as the only fourth-year senior, and she said she feels really special to have been able to be involved on campus as a twirler during her entire college experience despite the challenges presented by COVID-19.
“I just love being out on the field and performing," Morgan said. "During pregame, actually last week, we played the Matador song and we were, you know, singing the Matador song, smiling up all pretty into the stands, and at the end when everyone's arms started moving, I just did not think I'd be emotional. Tears just started streaming down my face as I realized it's my last year doing it and, you know, just won't ever have the same experience again, so that really solidified to me that I made the right decision to stick it out and do it for my last year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.