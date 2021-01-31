Texas Tech is home to over 40,000 students, and many of them have transferred into the university. Tech’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions website homepage highlights the school’s legacy, experience opportunities and community as reasons to become a Red Raider.
Twenty-nine percent of the student body is comprised of students who have come to Tech from other colleges and institutions throughout the state and accepted about 70 percent of transfer applications for the Fall 2020 semester, according to the Texas Tech University Fact Book.
“During my first week a lot of people were so helpful and my other friends who had transferred said the same thing, they really liked how everyone was so welcoming," Naomi Martinez, a senior mathematics major from Del Rio, said.
Tech is hands-on in the transfer application process, Martinez said. She described how the school reached out to her many times and was even able to offer her accommodations such as a waived application fee and information on scholarship opportunities.
“I’m a first-generation college student and I noticed that [Tech] offered transfer scholarships, so that made me want to come here,” Martinez, who received the Proven Achiever scholarship, said.
Once students are accepted to Tech, speaking with the advisers is the next step for students. The Office of Undergraduate Admissions department website connects students to advisers locally and also has advisers around the state for students to get in contact with.
“When I went through orientation at my previous school, I didn’t really receive any help in setting up my schedule,” Andie Sue Hernandez, a senior business management major from San Angelo, said, “but when I got to Tech, I had an actual adviser who was really there to make sure my schedule was okay and that I had what I needed.”
“I appreciate that so much about Tech, that they take time with every individual and make it a personal experience,” Hernandez said.
One of Tech’s major appeals to transfer students is all of the opportunities of involvement the school provides its students. With over 550 student organizations, according to Tech’s Student Involvement department website, there’s a place for everyone.
“Right now I’m in about six clubs,” Martinez said. “Coming from a community college, there were maybe three clubs total at my previous school. There are so many opportunities to interact and make friends here.”
“There are a lot of organizations to join from Greek life to business clubs, and there are a lot of clubs geared toward your major.” Meredith Costello, a junior business marketing major from Richardson, Texas, said.
Tech’s department, Transfer Connection, is another department that helps students find their place on campus. Transfer Connection “is a collaborative collection of programs and services that will provide you opportunities to create connections with students, faculty, and staff, and to the university community you now call home,” according to the department website.
Transfer Connection hosts programs such as a special welcome week and a Transfer Leadership Connection retreat for newly transferred students.
“It was really enjoyable for us, only transfer students can go on the trip which was fun,” Martinez, who attended the Transfer Leadership Connection retreat in 2019, said.
Costello said she attended Transfer Connection’s welcome week when she first got to Tech, and she made friends she still keeps in contact with.
In 2020, Tech received 29,260 transfer applications for the fall semester, according to the Fact Book.
It is easy to feel at home at a university so dedicated to the excellence of their students, Hernandez said.
“Something I love about Texas Tech is how everyone in the community is here to help you thrive,” Costello said.
