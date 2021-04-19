This year’s Tech to Town events will be spread out over two weeks from April 19-30. Students will have the opportunity to volunteer at in-person and virtual events, which support Highpoint Village, Lubbock Impact, University Medical Center, South Plains Food Bank and Meals on Wheels.
Nightlife coordinator for the Student Activities Board, Colin Owens, said the event is an opportunity for students to have an impact beyond the university. In a typical year, hundreds of students would gather in the morning for a single day of service. However, due to the pandemic, the event coordinators chose to spread out the events to maintain safety guidelines.
“It’s just a way at the end of the year to thank the Lubbock community for supporting the university and show that Texas Tech cares,” Owens said. "Texas Tech wouldn’t be able to survive the way it does without the support of Lubbock.”
Students can visit www.sab.ttu.edu to find links for registration and donation information as well as the Tech to Town schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.