The Office of International Affairs will host a Study Abroad Day from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 24 at various locations on the Texas Tech University campus.
This event is an opportunity for students, faculty and staff to learn about study abroad options at Texas Tech; this includes scholarship opportunities and program options, according to the Tech news release.
Participants may attend the following events on Feb. 24, according to the news release.
- Leading Students Abroad – How to Organize a Study Abroad Program from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Student Union Building Matador room; faculty and staff only.
- Study Abroad? No probllama! from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the SUB west Plaza.
- Hear from a Peer: Study Abroad Alumni Panel from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at the SUB Matador Room.
- Funding Your Study Abroad Experience Workshop from 2 to 3 p.m. at the SUB Matador Room.
- Gillman Scholarship Workshop from 3 to 4 p.m. at the SUB Matador Room.
- Engineering in Sevilla Night from 5 to 6 p.m. at the electrical and computer engineering building, room 122.
- Study Abroad Info Session hosted by the Study Abroad Peer Advisers from 6 to 7 p.m. at the SUB Playa Room.
- Giveback Night for Study Abroad Peer Advisers from 6 to 9 p.m. at Twisted Root, located at 116 W. Loop 289.
According to the news release, throughout the day information about study abroad options will be provided to students, faculty and staff.
According to the news release, for more information one may visit the Study Abroad Day website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.