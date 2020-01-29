Many may know Terry Allen for his impact as a country music artist. But with the display of a new art exhibit, the Texas Tech community may start to learn more about his contributions in the art world.
“The Artwork of Terry Allen” is an art exhibit that will display paintings and drawings from Allen, a musician and conceptual artist raised in Lubbock, in the Tech System Administration building located at 1508 Knoxville Ave.
Allen has recorded albums including “Lubbock (On Everything)” and “Bottom of the World, according to his website. His songs have been recorded by a variety of artists including Guy Clark, Robert Earl Keen and Ricky Nelson.
His artwork has been featured in the LA Louver Gallery in Venice, California, Dwight Hackett Projects in Santa Fe, New Mexico and Holly Johnson Gallery in Dallas.
Emily Wilkinson, Tech System public art director, said the exhibit is a part of a rotation of exhibits that are placed on the first and second floor of the Tech System Administration buildings. About every three to six months, the artwork in the Tech System building’s gallery will be swapped with different art that came from an institution within the System.
Allen’s art was preceded by an exhibit consisting of work from the Tech Health Sciences Center School of Health Professions Stroke and Aphasia Recovery Program, Wilkinson said. Paintings and drawings which represented Allen’s artistic process in creating sculptures were installed at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the System building.
Anyone can view the pieces during the building’s normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday, Wilkinson said. Allen’s pieces will be up until mid-August.
The Read Reader piece near the Student Union Building gazebo, also known as the Bookman sculpture, is one of Allen’s pieces that has appeared on campus.
There also is an Allen collection at the Tech Southwest Collection, Wilkinson said. In addition, another Allen sculpture is expected to be installed.
The idea to display artwork in the building, which opened in March 2017, stemmed from Debbie Montford, former Tech System regent.
“When we built this building, Debbie Montford at the time was a regent, and she had this great idea that instead of having pieces that are just the same all the time in the building, maybe we could kind of use this most public part of the lobby as kind of a showcase area for things that are going on in the System artistically,” she said.
The inaugural exhibit in 2017 consisted of pieces from the Museum of Tech, Wilkinson said. She hopes to include contributions from all institutions within the System.
“We actually have committee within the building that selects the exhibits,” she said. “So, from every System department, we have a representative and we all kind of sit down and think about what is going on, who would be interested in doing this.”
Along with drawings of his sculptures, handwritten notes from Allen included with the art pieces discussed his creative process.
Old sketches also are included in the back of the painting, Wilkinson said. Most people will not be able to see them when the paintings are hanging on the wall.
“These came from a gallery that had some of his work on display previously,” she said. “They had these sketches on the back of them.”
Katelin Dixon, special projects curator at the Tech Southwest Collection, said a variety of Allen’s pieces were collected at the Tech Southwest Collection.
“I’ve been charged with the task of processing that collection, which means arranging and describing the collection and getting it put into boxes, so it can be preserved for years to come,” she said, “and these are a lot of Terry’s workbooks, which we have the original copies of.”
Full books can be found at the Southwest Collection, Dixon said.
Regardless, Dixon said the exhibit allows one to delve into the creative process of Allen.
“And that’s why this exhibit is a good highlight of that because it allows visitors to see, firsthand, how that process works,” she said.
In addition, one can see Allen’s different art forms represented in the pieces, Dixon said.
“What you’re seeing here is sort of just the tip of the iceberg,” she said. “Just to get know Terry, you have to get to know these multidisciplinary facets.”
Working with Allen to select the pieces for the gallery was interesting, Dixon said.
“Terry’s got a very tongue and cheek sense of humor,” she said. “So, that’s one of the most exciting things about being immersed in his work every day.”
The overall collection of Allen pieces is still being processed, which means the pieces will be made available to researchers in the coming years, Dixon said. But the pieces will be made available as needed to groups, such as classes or specific institutions.
“It’s used on a variety of scales, which is really great because it’s able to appeal to both students, those outside and also to other institutions,” she said. “So, that’s a great advantage for Texas Tech to bring people in to view this at multiple levels.”
Through the exhibit, one may be able to learn more about Allen’s contributions in art.
Whether it be through his drawings or his handwritten notes, one may see a different side of Allen.
“Terry, you know, he does a lot of really great things just nationwide,” Wilkinson said. “But he has a such a good connection with Texas Tech that we wanted to kind of highlight and give people an idea of who he is.”
