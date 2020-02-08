The Humanities Center and Landmark Arts in the Texas Tech School of Art hosted an art exhibition during the First Friday Art Trail.
The event took place at the Tech School of Art Satellite Gallery on Feb. 7 at Charles Adams Studio Project at 1106 5th St.
The exhibition was hosted to present visual art from Tech graduate students, according to Tech’s Humanities Center. Awards were given prior to the opening of the exhibit from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., as a jury of Tech facility awarded the top two participants.
“Justice” was the theme for the exhibition, according to Tech’s humanities center. This includes making sense of what it means to be human and how acts of injustice typically degenerates humanity.
Mona Bozorgi, fine arts doctoral student from Iran, was awarded first place for her art submitted at the museum.
Bozorgi’s art piece, “Virtual reality,” included a series of different people and clothing lined up in front of each other, she said.
Bozorgi’s art piece reflects many different people and how the world understands these people, she said. The piece speaks on the fluidity of identity and how digital media tries to show this fluidity to the public.
There is an importance in everyone’s differences and voices, Bozorgi said. There is an everlasting change that is happening within everyone, it is not something to be shown as set in stone.
“We are becoming, not being,” Bozorgi said.
Allen Smith, student in the painting master's program, was awarded second place for his art he submitted at the museum.
Smith’s piece involves the image of a cross and the colors from the Rainbow Pride Flag coinciding among each other, he said.
The image was originally a part of a show called “Impolite Conversations,” Smith said. The show is about the things one does not usually talk about at the dinner table, such as religion, politics and sex.
The art is present to instigate and invite Christians to talk about LGBTQ+ and hopefully create open minds, Smith said.
“One potential in art is It gives an idea of what is possible,” Smith said
Ultimately, the piece promotes mutual respect, listening and open dialogue, Smith said. People are going to have their own thoughts about certain topics, but that’s were respect needs to take place.
“Love, what does love do in the face of opposition?" Smith said.
Bethany Pitchford, doctoral student in the College of Media and Communication, participated in the exhibition, as well.
Pitchford’s piece was a red painted canvas with two red hand prints at the top and the words “Take it back” on the bottom, she said.
The message of her art is to reclaim one’s power, Pitchford said. The piece was created after a rough season in Pitchford’s life, as she struggled with anxiety, anger and was not opening up to others.
The tough season was escalated after one of Pitchford’s friendships had fallen apart, leaving her with sadness, anger and confusion. After an incident with this friend, Pitchford remained in control of her emotions and responded to the situation instead of reacting with anger.
“This was a tiny bit of a victory, because I didn’t react the way I could of,” Pitchford said.
Its important to take these steps back and process the situation, she said. Pitchford accredits the past season in her life to her not opening up to others, which lead to her suffering alone.
“We are not meant to do life alone,” Pitchford said. “Do what you need to do to take your power back in healthy ways.”
Everyone needs someone to share their feelings with and not get judged for it, Pitchford said.
