Widening Horizons is a student organization at Texas Tech providing Lubbock children in fifth through seventh grade with fun, accessible science experiments and education in order to get them excited about the subject.
“Our motto is ‘keep STEM free’,” Catherine Agarwal, a junior chemistry major from Richardson and Widening Horizons founder, said.
“I had a STEM program at my elementary school, and I come from a low socio-economic background where most of the kids at my school were on free or reduced lunch, so to have a program like that was something I wouldn’t ordinarily have had access to," Agarwal said. “It made me want to go into STEM.”
Widening Horizons has the goal to “expose at-risk students to careers in science once a week after school at no cost through integrated applications. We aim to inspire young children to remain curious and pursue careers in science to better themselves intellectually and socioeconomically,” according to its TechConnect page.
Widening Horizons is comprised of Tech students from all academic focuses with the goal of making science accessible and interesting for the elementary and middle school aged kids. This semester, the organization planned 10 experiments for 75 kids, Agarwal said.
“We teach students all types of science, from chemistry to engineering to geology,” Jenna Eisel, a junior in the organization studying biochemistry from Arlington, said.
Experiments this organization has done with the kids include extracting DNA from strawberries, making lava lamps in test tubes, DIY bath bombs and making monsters out of given genetic traits, Agarwal said.
“We take complicated science topics and simplify them (towards the grade level they work with),” Agarwal said. “You don’t need fancy equipment to learn about science and to do research, you can use household items and things like that.”
Funding for Widening Horizons mainly comes from membership dues, and keeping accessibility in mind, the program costs less than $2 per student, Agarwal said.
“The organization stood out to me because of the community service and the opportunity to work with children,” Kaitlinn Joslin, a senior in Widening Horizons studying mechanical engineering from Farmington, New Mexico, said. “In the STEM field you don’t get opportunities to do work like that very often, if at all.”
Widening Horizons splits its members into teams that work with specific schools and grade levels. These teams provide all of the supplies to the schools before the semester begins and performs one experiment a week for the duration of the semester, Eisel said.
“Last year I was on the middle school girls’ team,” Joslin said. “It was nice to be able to encourage young girls to get excited about the STEM field because of the lack of women we so often have in the field.”
Because of COVID-19, Widening Horizons is meeting with the schools they work with over Google Meet each week where they perform the already provided experiments with the children and then explain the science behind it with a short lecture, Agarwal said.
While Widening Horizons empowers the curiosity in young students, it also empowers the Tech students who are a part of the organization.
“It’s a great leadership opportunity, I’ve been able to grow as a leader with planning and organizing the experiments. It’s very rewarding,” Eisel, Widening Horizons team captain, said.
Joslin has also enjoyed working with the kids, she said.
“The best thing I’ve gotten out of being in Widening Horizons is the laughter,” Joslin said. “Watching the kids get excited about the experiments and them showing off their experiments is really fun. It’s taught me to enjoy the little things.”
Tech students interested in joining Widening Horizons can visit their TechConnect page or follow them on Instagram @WideningHorizonsTTU.
