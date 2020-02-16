Texas Tech Parent and Family Relations hosted their 11th Sibling Saturday.
Sibling Saturday is a chance for Tech students to have their younger siblings, ages 8 to 15, come and see Tech’s campus, while participating in various activities.
Saturday included a full day of scheduled activities for the siblings to enjoy. The morning began with a Red Raider Breakfast in the SUB Ballroom. The group then had morning entertainment that comprised of singing, dancing, and a Red Raider pep rally.
Morgan Brannon, administrator for Parent and Family Relations, said she created the event schedule and helped with promotion and room converging.
This year’s Sibling Saturday had a focus on Tech activities including sports, involvement and class engagement, Brannon said. The group of siblings were able to see what life on a college campus is about.
The group was able to have a classroom experience with an experiment presented by Dominick Casadonte, professor in the Tech College of Arts and Sciences, Brannon said. Then, they were able to learn about sports media with Jody Roginson, assistant professor of practice in the Tech College of Media and Communication.
At lunch, the group was able to enjoy the Tech versus Oklahoma State basketball game, Brannon said. Afterwards, the kids were able to enjoy a variety of games and coloring opportunities.
The next activity, Poppin’ at the SUB, included inflatable twister, cornhole, operation board and a two-minute sports drill, Brannon said. This activity also included the screening of Abominable, presented by the Student Activities Board.
Brannon gives her greatest thanks to her Student Assistants, Mariana Chacon and Rebecca Baker, for their help with all the activities, she said.
“Its great getting to see the students interact with their siblings. Its by far one of the coolest things,” Brannon said. “The students are able to have one-on-one times with their siblings, and the student has the opportunity to mentor them.”
Christine Self, associate director for Parent and Family Relations, said she oversees all of the operations of the event, as she helped arrange catering, the facilities and the classrooms, she said.
This year, there were about 220 attendees for Siblings Saturday, Self said.
Student groups, like Dancers with Soul and TechTones, contributed to the Saturday with their performances, Self said. Women’s Service Organization also contributed to helping in various activities.
The two main goals of Sibling Saturday are to help the student foster bonds with their siblings and show the younger siblings what Texas Tech is like, Self said.
“It’s been really fun watching them have a great time,” Self said. “I really thought the classroom experience was awesome and engaging this year.”
Connor Burgin, sophomore sociology major from Sulphur Springs, said he enjoyed the evening with his younger sibling.
Burgin’s favorite activity of the day was playing dodgeball with his younger sibling, he said.
“They managed the events very well and kept everyone on the same page,” Burgin said. “I really appreciate them for this day.”
Hannah Enriquez, a fifth grader from Ogle Elementary, said she enjoyed spending time with her older brother. Her favorite event was playing football.
“I’m really interested in how he’s able to succeed in the class,” Enriquez said, as she referred to the classes she sat through.
