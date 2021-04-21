Liane Vásquez-Weber, a Texas Tech junior computer science major from Seguin, was named as one of the 2021 Goldwater Scholarship recipients, making her the 38th Red Raider to receive the award.
The Goldwater Scholarship is one of the most prestigious national awards in science, engineering and mathematics. Founded in 1986, the Goldwater Scholarship supports undergraduate students who show strong commitment and potential for continuous research as well as an “effective display of intellectual intensity,” according to the Goldwater Foundation website.
“My first introduction to STEM was at home during my childhood because my mom is a teacher,” Vásquez-Weber said. “She really created a foundation of critical thinking and problem solving growing up.”
Vásquez-Weber said she became involved in research at Tech through the Center for the Integration of STEM Education and Research, and has spent most of her undergraduate career researching the gut-brain-axis and the role of the vagus nerve in supporting the transit of signals from the gut to the brain.
“The gut and the brain are the two poles of the body, and I’m building a computer model and using programming to conduct literature reviews to find and create biological hubs or stations where physiological interactions happen,” Vásquez-Weber said.
Vásquez-Weber said she was initially introduced to the Goldwater Scholarship by Dominick Casadonte, a Minnie Stevens Piper Professor for the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Tech, after telling him about her research.
This research was highlighted in her Goldwater Scholarship application and ultimately led her to receiving the award, Wendoli Flores, director of the Department of Prestigious External Student Awards, said.
“I worked closely with Liane in the application process along with research mentors who made sure her science was accurate when applying,” Flores said. “And she really stood out as an amazing candidate for the Goldwater.”
Each university is only allowed to nominate five students for the Goldwater Scholarship, Flores said, and Vásquez-Weber’s applications shined both in the internal competition for Tech’s nomination as well as the actual scholarship award.
“Receiving the Goldwater Scholarship is such a big honor and really speaks to Liane’s ability to conduct research,” Flores said. “It also brings a lot of honor to Tech as she continues the legacy of the Goldwater that has been established here over the years.”
The Goldwater Scholarship has been awarded to 37 other Red Raiders in past years, Flores said.
“Liane represents the best of where science is going today in the sense that she melds together very effectively both computer and biological sciences,” Casadonte said. “These days science is so complex and so multi and transdisciplinary that finding a young person capable of mastering multiple skills in the sciences is somewhat rare.”
Vásquez-Weber said it feels surreal to have won the Goldwater Scholarship and it brought a lot of pride to her family as it is a fulfillment of generations of perseverance and continuing education.
“My mom has been a single mother and has always worked so hard for me and my three siblings, so winning this award is so rewarding and inspiring as it’s kind of a culmination of everything our family has worked toward,” Vásquez-Weber said.
Vásquez-Weber hopes to pursue research in neurodegenerative diseases and biomedical data science in the future, and said she plans to go to graduate school and earn a PhD after graduation.
“One of the essay prompts for the scholarship was, ‘what do you want to do in the next 30 years that’s meaningful,’ and I realized there’s an intersection of my passions for computational science and language,” Vásquez-Weber said. “My grandparents had dementia, so I witnessed their language deterioration over time and was inspired to go into research for that.”
She said she is excited to continue her research.
“I’m so thankful for the Goldwater Scholarship and the opportunities it will provide for my future,” Vásquez-Weber said. “It still doesn’t feel real to have won, but I’m excited to continue research and follow my passions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.