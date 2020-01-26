Stephen Sanders is a father, local musician and 36-year-old non-traditional college student who wants to improve the city in which he was born and raised. Adding Lubbock mayor to his list of responsibilities is a task he hopes to accomplish in order to pay back everything the city has given him.
For Sanders, who is a junior advertising major, running for Lubbock mayor is an undertaking he said will show his love for the city and Tech.
“The reason that I am even running is because I love this city, and I love this school so much you know,” he said. “Texas Tech has been a huge part in me growing into this person that I am and becoming a great citizen of society.”
Despite not being elected for the position in 2018 when he was a write-in candidate, Sanders said he will run for Lubbock mayor in this upcoming election in hopes of getting the opportunity to help his community.
Having a younger perspective among the candidates running for mayor was one reason Sanders said he ran for the position in 2018. Because all the candidates running were of older age, he said it was time for those of the younger generation to step up to the plate.
After learning about the election process as a write-in candidate, Sanders said he will be on the ballot for this upcoming election.
“I just believe in doing the right thing and loving everybody and making sure the city and its functions are transparent with the people, so the people know exactly what’s going on with the city,” he said.
The uniform election date for the offices of mayor, council member in District 2, District 4 and District 6 and municipal court judge is set for May 2, according to the City of Lubbock website. General Municipal Elections take place on even-numbered years.
In addition to being a husband, father of five and local musician with the stage name “Scubba Steve,” Sanders said he pursued a position in the military after graduating from Monterey High School in May 2001.
Before his time at Tech, Sanders said he traveled to Fort Jackson, an Army installation in Columbia, South Carolina, for basic training on Sept. 3, 2001 and served as a unit supply specialist. After being in the military for three years, he said he had to return to Lubbock.
It was not until 2014 that Sanders enrolled in Tech with a focus in engineering. After having difficulties in the field, he took a test that determined his preferred discipline was within the College of Media and Communication.
“I believe that God led me to this school,” he said.
Whether it be the advisers or the faculty, Sanders said those within COMC treated him like family. In addition to the sense of community within the college, he said he gained a lot of necessary skills for his pursuits in politics.
“It has led me to some terrific opportunities and has given me a way, way, way broader view of how things really work in the world,” he said.
With the skills he acquired from social media and mass communication courses, Sanders said he had a better understanding of how to promote himself when he ran for Lubbock mayor as a write-in candidate in 2018.
“Because I didn’t have a bunch of money to do TV and stuff,” he said regarding his campaigning in 2018. “I used the skills that I learned here at Tech in communications to launch that campaign, and it worked out great for me.”
Politics is a field Sanders has grown to love over the years, he said. But to be a good politician, one must be a good communicator.
“It just worked out perfect that two loves went together, and I’ve been enjoying it ever since,” he said.
In addition to reaching people through campaign trails, Sanders said he also communicated with Lubbock residents while working as a musician.
Whether it be when he attended First Progressive Baptist Church in Lubbock and was learning music or performing gigs after leaving the military, Sanders, who has been a musician in Lubbock for 23 years, said he has connected with a lot of people.
“It allowed me the chance to meet a lot of people that came from Tech and that came from Lubbock,” he said. “So, that was a great deal.”
Running for mayor is a task that may be daunting for some people if they do not have the motivation to do so.
Although, Sanders said some people, such as Christina Najera, doctoral candidate and part-time instructor in the Tech College of Media and Communication, inspired him to pursue his dream.
“She empowered me to be a great leader through the knowledge that she gave,” he said.
Regarding interacting with Sanders, Najera said she met him when he was a student in her class last spring. Sanders always would stand out because of his engagement in class and his sense of humor.
After certain classes, Najera said Sanders would tell her about how he ran for mayor and that he was wanting to run again.
“For me, it’s very inspiring overall,” she said regarding Sanders’s plans to help the Lubbock community.
When he was in her class, Najera said Sanders always saw himself doing something better in the future.
“In terms of the overall, it makes me proud and it makes me happy that [Sanders wants] something for [his] community,” she said.
Sanders’s drive to pursue his dreams and to speak up for local underrepresented groups are reasons Najera said any student would find his story inspiring.
Miguel Levario, associate professor of U.S. history at Tech, said he met Sanders at the 2017 Women’s March in Lubbock and feels Sanders can act as a role model for people.
When Levario was running for Texas’ 19th Congressional District in 2018, he said he and Sanders would run into each other on the campaign trail.
“When I did speak to him about his intentions and his goals, he seemed pretty genuine about it,” he said. “He certainly is very passionate about his community in Lubbock.”
Running for mayor is an opportunity for Sanders to serve his community, Levario said.
“If anything, I think he’s trying to demonstrate that anybody who is passionate about their community can run for office and serve in that capacity,” he said.
Sanders serves as an example of an engaged citizen wanting to do his civic duty, Levario said.
Regardless of the challenges Sanders has faced, he said he simply wants to motivate younger generations by running for mayor. If he gets elected, he said he will look forward to working with the Tech community more.
“My loyalty to this school means that the city’s going to work with the school even more, and we’re going to make the relationship even better between Lubbock and Texas Tech,” he said. “That’s a big thing for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.