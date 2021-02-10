One Texas Tech student created her own small business and has grown it from a small neighborhood gig to something popular among women across Lubbock during quarantine.
Ellie Crooks, a junior elementary education major from Austin, is the owner of Ellie’s Air Freshies. Her products are aroma car scents that hang from the rearview mirror in cars and can be seen in many cars around campus.
“I started the business during quarantine, and it had been something I was thinking of doing for a long time,” Crooks said. “My mom at the time couldn’t work because my dad is high risk for COVID, and she was paying for my sorority dues, housing and school, so I had to find a way to make money.”
Her business started small during quarantine as she began selling to her neighbors back home, Crooks said. It wasn’t until she began marketing towards sorority women at Tech that her business grew into what it is today.
“When I started doing sorority shapes, it began to do really well, like way better than I was expecting it to,” Crooks said.
Crooks begins the process of making her products by dying the beads and adding the scent her customers have chosen. From there, she shapes the beads using metal cookie cutters and bakes them in an oven.
“Anything you can think of she can make,” Sarah Byassee, a sophomore energy commerce major from Houston, said. “Her products are so cute, and they smell so good.”
Crooks promotes her freshies on Instagram and also has an Etsy store that customers can buy from.
“It’s funny because every time I follow a new group of people on Instagram, I’ll get a bunch of sales right after,” Crooks said. “I also promote my products on Etsy, and my store has started to grow a lot.”
Customers receive fully customized products from Crooks by choosing the shape, color and scent that they want from a list highlighted on the business’s Instagram page.
“She has all of her products highlighted, so I could pick what I wanted. She makes it super easy to get exactly what you want,” Katelyn Contreras, a junior pre-nursing major from San Benito, said.
By making personalized products, Crooks can get to know her customers and form relationships that drive her business.
“I like getting to know the people who buy my stuff, I’ve been able to form connections with a lot of people from Tech that I might not have ordinarily known,” Crooks said.
The dedication Crooks has put into her craft and the care she shows for her customers has earned Ellie’s Air Freshies high praises, Byassee said.
“I highly recommend buying from her,” Byassee said. “She’s super sweet and delivers the freshies right to your door in special packaging with thank you cards.”
“I always get compliments about how good my car smells with the freshie, so I tell all of my friends to buy them,” Contreras said.
Ellie’s Air Freshies continues to grow, and she said she has high hopes for the future of her business.
“I’d like to get my freshies into boutiques and stuff, that’s a goal of mine,” Crooks said.
Every purchase from her business matters to her, Crooks said. She uses the income from sales to help pay for rent and to grow her business further.
“I seriously don’t know how I’d be living without the sales,” Crooks said. “Every purchase really does help me.”
Ellie’s Air Freshies will be having a special Valentine’s Day sale with $1 off every heart-shaped freshie from now until Feb. 14.
Customers interested in purchasing freshies from Crooks can visit the business’s Instagram page @elliesairfreshies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.