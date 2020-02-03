As a way to stock Raider Red’s Food Pantry at Texas Tech, people will get the chance to use their architectural skills to gather canned food donations.
The second annual CANstruction competition is a Tech Center for Campus Life event that gives students, faculty and staff the opportunity to build structures out of cans of food, which will all be donated to Raider Red’s Food Pantry. This year’s competition will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 23 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the Student Union Building in the Red Raider Ballroom.
Keri Shiplet, assistant director of Tech Center for Campus Life, said a group can register for the event through Tech Connect. After first logging into the website, one must click on the ‘Forms’ tab and click on 2020 CANstruction Competition Sign-Up.
“I think we just want to build that momentum to get people signed up early, so that they have time to plan,” she said, “and it’s really open to any group of students. It works best if they’re a student organization.”
Through this registration form, one can access an information packet that highlights rules for the competition, Shiplet said.
“There, they will just be collecting information on what their team name is and the contact person,” she said. “They will choose if they are representing a student organization or a college or department and then letting us know if they plan to build on Sunday or Monday.”
The event, which consists of a student organization team category and departments and colleges team category, will take place on two days, as last year, most participants were staff members in departments, and students did not have much time to build a structure in one day, Shiplet said.
“On [Feb. 23], we have a three-hour period where student organizations on that Sunday can come build because [Feb. 24] works for departments and colleges because they can do it while they’re working, and they don’t have to come in in their personal hours,” she said.
Check-in for the competition will take place from 1 to 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 23, Shiplet said. From 2 to 5 p.m., participating groups can build their structures.
After checking in again from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 24, participants can continue building from 9 a.m. to noon, Shiplet said. From noon to 2 p.m., the Red Raider Ballroom will be open for people to view and vote on their favorite structure.
At 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, awards, which consists of categories including Best Meal, Most Cans, Most Creative and People’s Choice, will be presented, Shiplet said. After winners are presented with trophies, participants will deconstruct their structures and take the cans of food to the campus food pantry.
To support the pantry during National Canned Food Month, which is when most food banks and pantries lose a majority of items that were provided during November and December, Shiplet said she wanted to host an event that would give back to Raider Red’s Food Pantry during a time of fewer donations.
Ileana Hinojosa, administrator at the Tech Center for Campus Life, said three teams competed and a little under 1,200 cans were collected during last year’s competition.
Groups that participate do not have to build a huge structure, Hinojosa said. Last year, teams built a small alligator out of green beans and tuna cans, and another team built the Administration Building, the SUB and the Preston Smith statue.
Regardless of the structures one can build, Shiplet said people do not have to participate in the competition in order to donate to the campus food pantry.
“They are welcome to donate,” she said. “Also, [on Feb. 24] from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. when people are coming to view, if they aren’t on a team and they want to donate, they’re welcome to bring canned or non-perishables at that time.”
For those who cannot participate or want to donate to the pantry now, Hinojosa said anyone can access the Raider Red Food Pantry Amazon wish list to donate items from the comfort of one’s home.
