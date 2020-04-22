Texas Tech Student Union and Activities will be hosting a Virtual Arbor Day celebration on April 24 to replace the usual on-campus spring festivity.
According to the Student Union and Activities Facebook page, in order to participate, students must take photos of them planting flowers or plants outdoors in pots, take photos with the plant and upload them to social media and tag Student Union and Activities.
Troy Pike, an administrator with Student Union and Activities, said Student Union and Activities will be uploading photos of their staff participating in the Virtual Arbor Day as well as sharing students' posts on their pages under the hashtag #TTUArborDay.
"...(While) we are apart, we still want to make sure that we feel like a community, and I know all over campus we're doing a lot of events to kind of keep that feeling," Pike said, "With Arbor Day being such a large spring tradition, we felt like it was important that we did our best to to do that as well."
For more information, visit the Student Union and Activities Facebook page.
