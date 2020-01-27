The Texas Tech School of Law hosted its second Martin Luther King commemorative event with a screening of the movie, “4 Little Girls” and a Q&A Monday.
Sofia Chapman, associate academic dean for student life at Tech’s School of Law, helped put the day together.
This being their second annual commemorative event, Chapman said they are committed to keeping their momentum for the diversity, equity and inclusion. The goal overall is to educate future attorneys.
Chapman said they just created their diversity advisory board this semester and have more plans coming in the near future.
Before the screening of the film, Deleith Gossett, a professor of law, introduced Lisa S. McNair and Kimberly McNair Brock, both sisters of Denise McNair, one of the four girls who died due to the bombing of the church. Lisa S. McNair is a public speaker, civil rights family member, and cctivist, currently looking to publish her first book soon. Kimberly McNair Brock currently owns Bitty’s Living Kitchen, a healthy food restaurant.
The two sisters have been devoted to carrying on their sister’s legacy and talk with people around the states, Gossett said.
The Spike Lee film, “4 Little Girls” is a documentary based on the 16th Street Bombing in 1963 in Birmingham, Alabama.
The bombing took place before a Sunday church service on September 15th, 1963 in a basement, where four girls were killed, according to the History website. This created many protests that lead to the trials against the bombers. Three men were tried and convicted by 2002.
The film talked about the conditions the people of Birmingham where under, the Birmingham marches, the bombing and the aftermath.
After the film, Lisa McNair and Kimberly McNair had a Q&A with the audience about their experiences and knowledge on the bombing that affected their entire lives.
“I wish everyone could see the film to see what we did to ourselves.” Lisa McNair said. “History tends to repeat itself.”
Lisa McNair answered a law student’s question by saying law students have a responsibility as they know the law; it is their job to be brave and not be a “silent witness.”
“The evil cannot stand up if we all stand up against it,” Lisa McNair said.
Lisa McNair explained the generation of students today do not know the total history of African Americans because they did not fully learn it in school. She said now that the internet is available to search for information, students should look up historical facts and learn about people like Emmett Till or Little Rock Nine.
"You need to talk about it and reason with each other. Everyone needs to be heard," Kimberly McNair said.
Kimberly McNair said the first time Spike Lee pitched the film idea to her dad, he said no because he needed more experience. A few years later, they saw each other at a film festival and talked about the film again.
“Dad felt that if he didn’t do it at that time, he might never,” she said.
Before the screening, the two had the chance to talk to the Rawls College of Business and Estacado High School, as well.
Reagan Tate, an L1 student at the School of Law from Fort Worth, said she went to the screening to support the speakers and learn from their experiences.
Chapman said they are looking forward to having a third MLK commemorative event.
