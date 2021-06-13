.
Members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered to celebrate the community and offer support to one another At the Pride Parade of Lubbock on Saturday, June 12, at Buddy Holly Ave.
The nominated grand marshal, Lady Devon said she has seen the pride parade grow every year.
“This is the biggest [Pride Parade] I have seen,” said Lady Devon.
Lauren McLeod, a second-year medical student was at the festival apart of the Texas Tech Health Science Center Gay-Straight Alliance, a student-led group.
“It’s really important [pride] is growing because it just shows to the rest of the community, ‘hey we are here to love you and to support you',” said McLeod.
McLeod said she and her fellow group members have a list of LGBTQ friendly healthcare providers in the Lubbock area. These doctors can help with providing medicine for transitioning and safe mental health aid.
“It’s really heart-touching. I am really happy for everyone in the [LGBTQ+] community to have a day to be their true selves and not have to hide. Everyone here is surrounded by people who love them for who they are,” said McLeod.
Tech’s Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement were also at the Pride Parade providing support and information for those in the community.
“At Texas Tech we have become one of the best in the country for serving the LGBTQ+ community, it’s important because we do have LGBTQ+ students, faculty, and staff,” said Jody Randall, the director of the LGBtQIA Office of Education & Engagement. “Having this office as a resource to celebrate, advocate for support is important for any community.”
Randall said their office wants to impact and help those in the LGBTQ+ and Tech community.
“Pride is everywhere if you look for it, but a pride festival in the Depot is important because not only does it give the queer community a chance to celebrate ourselves, but it gives the greater community a chance to come out and get to know us and get to see the rich diversity that is the LGBTQ+ community,” said Randall.
“Everyone has been very welcoming… I want to be that leader for the trans community here in Lubbock and the LGBTQ+, they can always lean towards me if they have any problems and they have a positive role model at all times,” said Lady Devon.
