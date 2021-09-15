On Aug. 15 in Reno, Nevada, the Texas Tech Meat Science Quiz Bowl team faced off against Texas A&M in a sudden death match at the Reciprocal Meat Conference. Chandler Sarchet, a graduate student studying beef quality at Tech, had watched as the team he coached wound up in a tie with the Aggies.
As the moderator on stage asked the tiebreaker question, Sarchet said he heard someone hit their buzzer to answer early and swore it was a member of the Aggies’ team. He hung his head, convinced Tech had lost, until Tech team member Gregory Matocha answered the question.
“The lady — it felt like forever — who was moderating goes, ‘That’s correct,’ and everybody just kind of went wild,” Sarchet said. “It was absolutely crazy, just, you know, almost movie-esque, truthfully.”
That Sunday, the Tech Meat Science Quiz Bowl team won its ninth national championship, its second in three years. The Meat Science Quiz Bowl is an annual competition in which several major schools from around the nation compete in academic trivia about meat science.
Questions, submitted from industry professionals and academics, range from topics like meat cooking methods to biochemistry to history. Teams stand on a stage and buzz in to answer questions in quick succession.
“This is probably the most pressure-packed competitive event that I’ve ever been associated with,” Miller said.
Mark Miller, San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo Distinguished Chair and professor of meat science at Tech. He serves as the faculty advisor for the team, leaving the more hands-on coaching role to graduate students.
Miller said he tries to keep the team as student-driven as possible. Aside from working out transportation costs for competitions, he said he is the “bad cop” of the quiz bowl team.
“I give them the barometer, or the thermometer reading that says, ‘You guys are probably looking at about sixth place. You are not anywhere close to what our teams have been in the past that have won this thing. And so you really need to do this and this and that,’” Miller said.
Still, Miller said the success of the team comes entirely from the students. The team strives for honor, pursues excellence and works together in unselfish collaboration, he said.
“And that's why I think Texas Tech should be so proud of being the national champion quiz bowl team, is because it's truly, in my opinion, showing the heart of a champion in Texas Tech,” Miller said.
Graduate student Sarchet started as a quiz bowl competitor in his first year at Tech in 2017, then again in 2018, until Tech’s eventual championship win in 2019. After being on a winning team, students are no longer allowed to compete, but they may take on a coaching role for a new class of competitors.
Sarchet became a coach along with two other graduate students, but when they graduated, Sarchet was left as the only graduate coach for the team.
“It’s so much worse being the coach,” Sarchet said. “I get to sit there and hope that I taught them everything they need to know.”
As coach, Sarchet teaches the material and gives students practice questions. At the beginning of the year, the team met twice a week to practice, but as the competition drew near, students were practicing five or six days a week.
Sarchet, like many other students on the quiz bowl team, also has competed in meat judging at Tech. He describes meat science as the little brother of meat judging.
“It’s a really broad competition that is kind of like condensing all four years of your animal or meat science undergraduate and being able to be asked any of the smallest details from your lectures that you pulled or you have pulled,” Sarchet said.
Shae Lynn Suttle is a fourth-year animal sciences major from Idalou and Sarchet’s fiancée. The two met while Suttle was on the junior varsity quiz bowl team and Sarchet was on the varsity.
Growing up on a farm where her grandfather was a cattle rancher, Suttle said her interest in meat science began in fifth grade. She joined her high school’s chapter of Future Farmers of America, and the team would visit the Texas Tech Meat Lab where she met Mark Miller at a young age.
“The same way high school quarterbacks get recruited to come and be on a team at a college level, there are kids that get recruited to come and do meat judging,” Suttle said.
Suttle said meat judging is the gateway to the entire industry of meat science. The experience of being on the quiz bowl team, she said, provides students with exposure to professionals as well as friendships along the way, even with students from other schools.
“Once I do graduate and go start my career, we’re all friends, you know, we compete against each other, but we maintained a friendship that’s competitive and encouraging, but just building that family, and the reason Tech’s program is so special is because of the tradition and our mindset that we teach our students, you know, this isn’t about you, this, you’re a part of something that’s bigger than yourself,” Suttle said.
Gregory Matocha, who answered the competition-winning question at nationals, now works as an operations management associate at Cargill. Matocha had already graduated by the time he competed in August, but said he considered the quiz bowl team family and wanted to be back in that competitive environment.
At nationals, Matocha said he had been buzzing in to answer questions but was getting them wrong. He said in that low moment, before that final question, his nerves made his mind go blank, but he remembered some words from motivational speakers.
“One was a former NFL kicker and someone was asking him what happened, what goes through your mind once you miss a game-winning kick or something, and he just goes, ‘I blame the ball and I move on and I just focus on getting the next one right,’ so once we went to the final question, I just forgot everything and just made sure I got the next one right because that’s all that matters,” Matocha said.
While the meat science quiz bowl team may get overshadowed by meat judging and other competitions, the team’s members asserted that the Tech community should celebrate their wins as well. The meat science team’s global renown gives Tech even more to be proud of.
“This one, unlike meat judging, is a global viewpoint, because there’s 20 something nations around the world that come to this meeting,” Miller said. “And so all of those people from companies, industry, government and universities all around the planet know Texas Tech is a place of excellence because of the quiz bowl team.”
