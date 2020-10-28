Upon many public establishments closing, restaurants’ limiting to drive through services and stay at home orders, one would think the days of fashion or simply having to dress up in anything other than pajamas were over.
However, Texas Tech’s apparel design and manufacturing students, also known as ADM students has observed a different and much creative trend booming in the world of fashion. ADM students share their thoughts on COVID-19’s effects on the fashion industry, thrifting and DIY designs.
Natalie Clark, a junior apparel design and manufacturing major from Frisco and the social media officer of Hi Tech Fashion Group said, “Designers are creating masks out of leftover fabrics from their garments. Masks have now become a part of our accessory, so a lot of people want their masks to match their blazers or dresses."
This statement proved to be true as one could see in the latest Instagram posts of US designer like Simon Miller, but there was more to matching masks and outfit than just being a “bold fashion statement.”
Clark said that since designers are now reusing previous fabrics to make uniform masks, that would otherwise simply have been another pile of waste, the trend of matching one’s masks and outfit may help ecological sustainability.
The same can be said about thrifting, because buying second hand clothing means reducing the demand to make new ones, thus keeping the 60 percent of plastic-made clothes from rotting in landfills for centuries, according the SEC Berkley website.
Hi Tech Fashion also is wanting people to be sustainable for Halloween, Jasmin Willis a junior public relations major from Dallas, and the vice-president of the Fashion group said.
“For Halloween, we encourage people to go thrift shopping or do DIY projects, so they can send the pictures to us and we can post it on our Instagram story just to keep them engaged," Willis said. "We give them their little spotlight moment.”
This “spotlight moment,” used to be a live in-person event, a full-on Halloween party- COVID-19’s arrival forced a halt of plans. Still, the fashion group remained responsive by creating masks for hospitals in need, Willis said.
Thrift shopping was another way to be sustainable, Willis said.
“Be smart, choose versatile clothing that you can style in many different ways, this won’t only help you save money, but it will strengthen your appreciation for clothes," she said. "Go for slow-fashion, quality over quantity.”
As for DIY projects, Willis said she wasn’t entirely a fan of it, but she supported anything that “upcycled” clothes, because it saves money, develops individual style and saves the planet all at once.
Valeria Hernandez a senior human sciences major from Dallas and the President of the Hi Tech Fashion Group said today’s individual style is heavily inspired by 90s fashion.
“This meant a lot of the fashion trends are going backwards in time, with subtle hints of modernity still keeping trends ‘fashion- forward,’" Hernandez said.
Even with COVID-19 people still care about fashion. Hernandez said.
“Fashion has stayed relevant because brands are becoming smarter using influencers as a marketing tactic," she said. "They are getting creative by using TikTok or Instagram reels. I think the use of online shopping has escalated drastically since COVID-19. Now, I think people are more comfortable and feel safer shopping online.”
Online sales in the United States increased 43 percent, reaching $60.4 billion just in the month of September, according to the Digital Commerce website
Though these numbers were not exclusive to clothes only, it did include them. 13 percent of respondents to an online study said they shopped just as much as they did before the pandemic, if not more, according to the fashionista website.
