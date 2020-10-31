The Texas Tech Rodeo Team is hosting its annual rodeo on Oct. 29-31 at Cook’s Garage.
Kimberly Luco, Tech Rodeo president, said the team competes in the Southwest region for the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.
There are a variety of events team members can compete in, Luco, an agricultural and applied economics major from Decatur, Texas, said. Some events are calf roping, bareback riding, goat tying, barrel racing and bull riding.
For the rodeo, there are two rounds teams can compete in, Luco said. The first round is the long round all teams compete in and is followed by the short round where the top 10 teams all compete again.
“Our rodeo is the only one in the southwest region that gives saddles to our event champions,” Luco said. “So, if you have the fastest combined time for the long round and the short round, then you win the event saddle.”
Tech Rodeo is also the only school to give away horse trailers at their rodeo, Luco said. The horse trailers will be awarded to the all-around champions.
Katherine Barrington, Tech Rodeo secretary, said their coach, board members and team members put a lot of work into preparing for the rodeo at Cook’s Garage over the summer and this semester.
“As soon as we knew that we were going to have the rodeo at Cook’s, it’s been a lot of work going in from all angles,” Barrington, a senior industrial engineering major from New Home, said. “So, I’m excited to see the end result of all that.”
Being a part of the Rodeo Team allows Barrington to learn how the rodeo industry works, she said. Before coming to Tech, she did not understand the production side of organizing rodeos and the amount of time it takes.
Each Rodeo Team member competes on their own horse, Barrington said. Team members are responsible for organizing their own schedules to provide themselves enough time to practice independently.
“Everybody’s out there practicing, whether they’re at home or at the Equestrian Center, pretty much every day,” Barrington said. “If they’re not practicing, they’re taking care of their horses, feeding animals and cleaning stalls.”
Bailey Jay, Tech Rodeo vice president, said she competes in breakaway roping. She qualified for the college finals last year, which got canceled due to COVID-19.
“That’s my goal for the entire season, is to hopefully qualify for the college finals again,” Jay, a senior animal science major from Boerne, said.
Tech’s rodeo is hosted at a new venue, Jay said.
“I think there’s going to be a great crowd, it’s going to be a great setup and I’m just super excited to be in a new place,” Jay said.
There are 10 rodeos the team competes in throughout the year, Luco said. The Tech Rodeo team competes at five rodeos each semester.
"If we do well at those then we end up at the national finals,” Luco said.
Tech Rodeo is open to all students who can volunteer in the community and raise a certain amount of money, Luco said. Team members also need background experience with horses, but people without horse experience can still offer their help to the team.
In addition to competing at rodeos, the Tech Rodeo team is actively involved in the Lubbock community.
The organization hosts the Texas Tech Exceptional Kids Rodeo, a rodeo for special needs children, Luco said. Tech Rodeo also volunteers at the Lubbock Children’s Home and the Ronald McDonald House.
"They get to meet all of these people and work with people in the community,” Luco said.
Tech Rodeo is an opportunity for team members to meet new people and make connections outside of the organization, Luco said.
“People know who you are, and Tech Rodeo has a reputation themselves,” Luco said. “When you’re on the rodeo team, it means something.”
