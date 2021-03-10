The Center for Campus Life has provided updates for student organization event guidelines in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order lifting mask mandates and opening the state to 100 percent.
All on-campus events must obtain written approval from Kimberly Thornton, Director of Center for Campus Life, according to an email from the Center for Campus Life. Events hosted inside cannot exceed 50 people, and the room capacity cannot exceed 50 percent.
On-campus events hosted outside cannot exceed 50 attendees, which includes tailgates.
Indoor events will still require masks and are required at all indoor and outdoor events where people cannot remain six feet apart.
There is an online questionnaire that all participants are required to complete before attending any on-campus events. The assessment is available at https://www.ttu.edu/commitment/testing/.
Events must space out attendees based on social distancing guidelines, according to the email.
No food is allowed at any on-campus event. TechConnect or SignUpGenius must be used to have attendees register for events.
Student organizations are still encouraged to host events or meetings using a virtual format.
For more information, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/centerforcampuslife/.
